The launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) will always be remembered as it saw renowned personalities from Bollywood and Hollywood coming together under one roof.

From supermodel Gigi Hadid, and actors Tom Holland and Zendaya to superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the two-day event was marked by the presence of a gamut of stars. Several inside images and clips from the gala event have surfaced online. One of the most loved pictures from the event is of Shah Rukh and Salman posing with Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Euphoria star Zendaya looked stunning in a sheer violet saree with floral designs created by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. On the other hand, Spider-Man star Tom Holland looked dapper as always in a sleek yet classic black tuxedo. Our “Karan Arjun” Shah Rukh and Salman also looked extremely stylish in their ensembles.

SRK opted for a long black sherwani paired with a black Pathani salwar. Salman, on the other hand, Salman was dressed in a teal-green tuxedo.

You can also spot host Nita Ambani looking pretty in a golden gown in the image.

The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex here, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday.

The exhibition explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century and features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar among others also arrived at the event.

