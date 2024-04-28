On Sunday (28th April), Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that he was forced to bring out the truth of the Congress manifesto as it has the stamp of the Muslim League. Notably, PM Modi sat for an exclusive Interview with News18 Network where he discussed a range of issues including the Inheritance Tax plan suggested by Sam Pitroda, the close aide and adviser of Rahul Gandhi, as well as Congress Manifesto, and track records of his government against the Congress-led administrations.

Speaking with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, PM Modi emphasised that he waited for 10 days for the media to point out the “evils” of the Congress manifesto. He added that the media should have analysed it in an unbiased manner rather than repeating what Congress presented before them.

PM Modi highlighted that after seeing the Congress party’s manifesto, he felt that it had the stamp of the Muslim League which should have shocked the media. He further stated that he was forced to bring out the truth as it seemed to be a big scam of the ecosystem to hide the evils of the Congress manifesto. For those unversed, the Muslim League is one of the major reasons and political parties that led to the bloodied partition of India.

Big Scam of the Ecosystem to hide ‘evils’ of the Congress manifesto

PM Modi said, “So far as the Congress manifesto is concerned, someone please tell me, are the manifestos of political parties during elections a mere showpiece? It is the work of the media to read the manifestos of every political party. I was waiting for the media to comment on it. I had commented on the manifesto on the first day. After seeing the manifesto, I feel that it has the stamp of the Muslim League. I thought that the media will be shocked. But they just kept saying whatever was presented by the Congress.”

The Prime Minister added, “Then I thought that this seems to be a big scam of the ecosystem and I will have to bring out the truth. I waited for 10 days that the evils in the manifesto would be brought out by someone because if it is brought out in an unbiased manner, it is good. Finally, I was forced to bring out these truths.”

PM Modi slams Congress over the Inheritance Tax plan suggested by Sam Pitroda, rules out imposition of the tax in his third term

Referring to Sam Pitroda’s suggestion about a US-like Inheritance Tax in India, PM Modi stated that while he is talking about the inheritance of development, the opposition party is seeking to “plunder that inheritance”.

Slamming the Congress over the Inheritance Tax plan, PM Modi said, “One of their greats gave an interview in America where he brought up the issue of inheritance tax, about 55% tax on your property. Now I am talking about development and inheritance and they are talking of plundering that inheritance. Their history to date is about doing what they have mentioned in the manifesto. It is my responsibility to tell the countrymen that they are taking the country in this direction.”

PM Modi categorically ruled out the imposition of inheritance tax if elected for a third term. He assured that the BJP has no plans to impose any such tax. He also requested the media not to impose Congress’ thoughts on the BJP.



He said, ”What the Bharatiya Janata Party plans to do is written in our manifesto. How does the thought that we will carry forward their plan even come to your mind? The ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party is clear. We go before the country with our manifesto and works. Please don’t impose their great thoughts on us.”

Congress insulting Dr. BR Ambedkar and the Constitution by giving reservations based on Religion and it is a threat to the reservations of SC, STs, and OBC communities: PM Modi

The Prime Minister charged the Congress party with insulting Dr. BR Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution by repeatedly attempting to provide reservations based on religion. He added that these attempts by the Congress party are a threat to the reservation of the SC and ST communities.

PM Modi said, “The way they are flouting the Constitution, the way they are insulting Ambedkar … There is a threat to reservation for SCs and STs.”

He slammed the grand old party and warned that it was determined to implement reservation based on religion by stealing quota from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Charging the grand old party of appeasement politics, PM Modi added that Congress labelled Muslims as OBCs because of “vote-bank politics”.

He highlighted that in 2004, after forming the government at the Centre the first thing the Congress-led government did was to reduce the SC/ST quota in Andhra Pradesh to give reservation to Muslims.

During the interview, he further highlighted how the Congress party decided to give the OBC share to Muslims in 2011. Likewise, it tried the same in the Uttar Pradesh elections but to no avail.

Speaking with the News18 Network Team, PM Modi noted, “There is a threat to the reservation for both the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST). Should I not inform the people of the country about this? I believe that it is the responsibility of all the learned people, who are rich in knowledge, who are unbiased, to educate this country, to tell it the right things.”

Congress turned Bengaluru from ‘Tech Hub’ to ‘Tanker Hub’

PM Modi further asserted that the people of Karnataka are now regretting voting for Congress in the state assembly elections that took place last year. He noted that on the Law and order front, there are riots and murders taking place in the state.

Further, slamming the Congress’ Karnataka government over Water Crisis, PM Modi said that once famous as India’s tech hub, Bengaluru is now infamous as the ‘tanker hub’ due to crippling water woes.

He emphasised, “The economic condition of Karnataka is in a state of complete bankruptcy. They (Congress) made big promises and then said, if this happens, you will get this; if that happens, you will get this. This means you are cheating the public… They cancelled the scheme for farmers, and there was no reason for it.”

PM Modi stressed that the misgovernance of the Congress party has increased the public support of the BJP which had lost last year’s Assembly elections in the state. Taking a jibe at internal rifts between Siddaraiamah and DK Shivakumar camp, PM Modi said that games are being played in Karnataka as the Deputy CM is asking for votes for his brother so that he can become CM of the state.

He added, “As far as the BJP is concerned, we work with team spirit. BS Yediyurappa is one of our tall leaders, but the whole team is working together and working hard to move ahead.”

PM Modi expressed confidence in securing a record third term of the Modi government and during the interview, he also laid out his vision for the future.