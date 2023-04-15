During the World Bank Event on Saturday 15th April 2023, Nicholas Stern, a member of the UK House of Lords, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He lauded the Prime Minister in an event titled, ‘Making it Personal: How Behavioral Change Can Tackle Climate Change’. The program was organised in Washington DC. Nicholas Stern praised the LiFE global initiative taken up by the Prime Minister for tackling climate change.

Nicholas Stern said, “PM Modi has brought in a whole new story of growth and development. I listened carefully to his speech at COP 26 in Glasgow in November 2021 and what he set out, including LiFE, is what sustainable resilience and inclusive growth look like.”

#WATCH | PM Modi has brought in a whole new story of growth and development. The clarity and commitment of Prime Minister Modi is critical; it is absolutely embodied in G20 leadership as well: Nicholas Stern (Economist) in Washington DC during the World Bank event pic.twitter.com/yDxE2E3e3u — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Nicholas Stern further said, “It gives you cities where you can move and breathe. It gives you ecosystems that are robust and fruitful. It uses energy and all other resources much more efficiently. Efficiency is productivity, growth and development. Cities where you move. And of course, much more than output. I mean, if you stop killing people from air pollution, that’s very good for output. But actually, it’s rather important to stop killing people from air pollution in a very direct way. That’s part of what development means. So having that picture of a new way of breaking from the dirty, destructive models of the past and building something much more attractive, I think that is absolutely fundamental to everybody working together.”

Nicholas Stern added, “This is a story of doing things very differently and building a much better story of growth and development. I think India is out in front of that. The clarity and commitment of Prime Minister Modi is critical. It’s absolutely embodied in the G20 leadership as well. This is the growth and development story of this century.”

Nicholas Stern concluded by saying, “It involves change, involves investment, involves innovation, involves, indeed, behavioural change. But all that comes if you have a very clear understanding of where you’re going and why. And a clear understanding there’s actually rather an attractive path to follow, much better than the dirty, destructive models of the past.”

It is notable that PM Modi launched the LiFE (Lifestyle For the Environment) initiative in October 2022. The LiFE mission is a global mass movement led by India to ensure both individual and collective action to preserve and protect the environment. It is India’s unique initiative at the United Nations and other global platforms for demonstrating climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The LiFE initiative intends to use the power of social networks to change societal attitudes around the environment. It intends to establish and support the “Pro-Planet People” (P3) worldwide network of people, who will all be committed to embracing and promoting ecologically responsible lives.