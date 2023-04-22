On the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Saturday (April 22), the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri have been opened for the devotees in Uttarakhand. With the opening of the portals, the Char Dham Yatra has begun today. While Vedic mantras were being chanted, the portals of Yamunotri Dham and Gangotri Dham were opened on Akshaya Tritaya at 12:35 pm and 12:41 pm respectively. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present.

Taking to Twitter, the Uttarakhand CM shared a glimpse of the portal opening ceremony and wrote, “Opening ceremony of Shri Gangotri Dham.”

On the day of the Gangotri temple’s ceremonial opening, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a pooja there. CM Dhami also did pooja when goddess Yamuna’s idol, carried by priests in a decorated palanquin, went for Yamunotri Dham, where the goddess will be worshipped for the ensuing six months. CM Dhami performed a pooja in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today, before the opening of the doors of Maa Yamuna, in Kharsali, the first worship in the name of the respected Prime Minister of the country respected Shri @narendramodi ji wished for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state. May Maa Yamuna bless everyone. Jai Maa Yamunotri,” CM Dhami tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, flower petals were showered to welcome the devotees in Kharsali. Sharing a glimpse of the same on Twitter, CM Dhami wrote, “Today in Kharsali, Maa Yamuna’s doli and devotees were welcomed by showering flowers from the helicopter.”

Notably, the Kedarnath portal will be opened on April 25, and on April 27, the doors of Badrinath will be opened. Meanwhile, CM Dhami said that the Chardham Yatra will be held with utmost enthusiasm and he also stated that the yatra is being closely watched and that all necessary facilities will be provided to the devotees. It is notable that the state government has made arrangements for all the required facilities such as water, toilets, electricity, and first aid are being made accessible to the devotees in the state. Moreover, medical relief camps have also been set up to provide health facilities to the devotees.