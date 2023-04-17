On April 17, a video went viral on social media in which a woman alleged she was denied entry to Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, as she had a tricolour painted on her face. The video attracted a lot of criticism on social media.

In the video, a man and woman can be seen confronting a Sikh person who allegedly did not allow the woman entry to the famous Sikh shrine. When asked why she was not allowed to enter the Gurudwara, the Sikh man said, “She has a flag on her face”. When the woman said it was the Indian flag, the Sikh man said, “This is Punjab, not India”.

Following the criticism, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, General Secretary of Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) issued a clarification. He was quoted by the news agency ANI saying, “This is a Sikh shrine. Every religious place has its own decorum…We welcome everyone…We apologise if an official misbehaved…The flag on her face was not our national flag as it didn’t have Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag.”