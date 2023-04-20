On 20th April 2023, film director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted that his book signing event in West Bengal has been shifted to some other venue. He was reportedly informed that since the original venue was in a ‘Muslim area’ it has to be shifted.

The book signing event was scheduled to take place at the Quest Mall in Kolkata on 20th April 2023, at 5 pm. The venue is now shifted to Starmark Book Shop, South City Mall.

Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “Kolkata: Attention. This is to inform you that due to security reasons, the venue of the book signing of Urban Naxals has been shifted from Quest Mall to Starmark Book Shop, South City Mall. I’m informed that since Quest Mall is a Muslim Area it’s not safe. The tragedy of modern Bengal.” Vivek Agnihotri has also shared a poster of the event with updated information about the venue.

It is notable that Vivek Agnihotri – author of the book ‘Urban Naxals’ – is known for his film ‘The Kashmir Files’ which depicted the reality of Islamic Jihad in Kashmir causing an exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in 1990. He has been the target of Islamists since the release of this film in 2022.

This shift in the venue of the book-signing event of the director has come after the Quest Mall made it to the news on social media. Some posts claimed that local Muslims had barged into the mall demanding free food and gifts. This incident took place on Sunday, 16th April 2023. On Wednesday, 19th April 2023, a video of the incident also went viral on social media in which many youths were seen sitting on the floors of the mall.

A Twitter user @Singh777 wrote, “WestBengal Caliphate. In Quest Mall at 10:30 am, abt 250 local slum dwellers from a particular religion barged into the mall demanding that they sud be given permission to stay as the city of Kolkata is reeling at 43°C.”

Abhijit Majumdar wrote, “Quest Mall, Kolkata. Built by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG group. Home to some of the top luxury brands. Taken over by the ‘faithful’.”

Mall denies claims, says locals had came to mall due to powercut

However, the mall management filed a complaint on Wednesday in the Kolkata police cybercrime cell against the so-called deliberate misrepresentation of this event. Sanjeev Mehra – the vice president of the mall said that power cuts in the surrounding areas caused the local youths to come to the mall on Sunday night. He specified the time of this incident to be around 11:30 pm when the entry for the visitors is closed. Only the customers in the multiplex and restaurant were present inside the mall at that time, he said. He told that the youths wanted to hang out in the air-conditioned mall as there were power cuts in their households.

After one and a half hours, the last show of the film in the multiplex was over and the local youths were escorted out by the security persons of the mall. Mehra also specified that their entry was undesirable but they were entertained on humanitarian grounds.

Sanjeev Mehra said, “The leaders agreed and said it would not be repeated and that was that till a video of that night was circulated on Wednesday with a blatantly false and malicious claim that amounts to scaremongering.”

The terminology ‘Muslim Area’ was recently mainstreamed by none other than West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who told Hindus not to take the Ram Navami processions through what she called the ‘Muslim areas’. She said, “I want to request those who are taking out the Ram Navami procession, please do but do it peacefully. Kindly avoid Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on. Celebrate peacefully but don’t try to create violence. Don’t get provoked.”

CM Banerjee further stated that the state of West Bengal would take action against Hindus if they are found creating violence. “Some goon has said that on the day of Ram Navami, we will come out with weapons and do a procession.” I will not stop the procession of Ram Navami, but if weapons come out then action will be taken by the government. The month of Ramzan is also going on and during this time if anyone tries to do any wrong thing, he will not be spared. No one has the right to practice riot,” she noted.

There was widespread violence against the Ram Navami processions in West Bengal this year. Especially Howrah in West Bengal witnessed violent riots including stone-pelting and arson.