On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr on Saturday, April 22, Neeraj Kumar, the leader of Nitish Kumar’s JDU recited verses of the Quran during an event, the video of which was shared by the news agency ANI.

#WATCH | JDU leader Neeraj Kumar recites Quran on the occasion of #EidUlFitr in Patna, Bihar pic.twitter.com/BsTrWRsMOg — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

Earlier, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also marked his presence in an Eid al-Fitr celebration and witnessed people offering Namaz. The CM visited Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan to attend prayers on the occasion of Eid.

Interacting with media persons after the prayer, Kumar said, “Everyone should respect each other’s faith. This festival symbolises feelings of peace, brotherhood and harmony. I extend my hearty greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state. People must maintain mutual harmony on this auspicious occasion”.

“I have been visiting Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of Eid since 2006…We respect all religions and faiths… we have been working for the upliftment of every section of society”, Bihar CM and JDU chief said.

In February this year, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that those who want to make India a Hindu nation want to destroy the country. His statement has come two days after Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that India was, is, and will be a Hindu nation.

The Janata Dal (United) leader said, “People of every religion and sect live here. If one wants to do this (make India ‘Hindu-Rashtra’) then one wants to destroy the country. We should only adhere to what the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi said. He was killed eventually. We are following the path of Gandhiji.”