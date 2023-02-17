On 17th February 2023, Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar said that those who want to make India a Hindu nation want to destroy the country. His statement has come two days after Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that India was, is, and will be a Hindu nation.

The Janata Dal (United) leader said, “People of every religion and sect live here. If one wants to do this (make India ‘Hindu-Rashtra’) then one wants to destroy the country. We should only adhere to what the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi said. He was killed eventually. We are following the path of Gandhiji.”

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also criticized the BJP over the action taken by the IT service at the BBC office. He said, “If action is taken, it will be clear what the Modi government wants. This shows that if someone speaks against them (Modi government), they will have to face the consequences.”

He added, “Those who want to speak and write against us can do so. Ultimately, the people will decide. When we were in Parliament, we were heard. Even when we were in government, former Prime Minister Atalji used to listen to the opposition. If the Modi government rejects the Adani dispute, it should be an internal matter.”

Nitish Kumar further said, “Our job is to serve the people and for that, we work day and night. This government has worked in the interest of farmers. If someone speaks against me, he will not become the leader of the people, he will become the leader of some party.”

Recently, while speaking at a summit organized by ABP News, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that India was, is, and will always be a Hindu nation.