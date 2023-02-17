Friday, February 17, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Those who want to make India a Hindu nation want to destroy the country',...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Those who want to make India a Hindu nation want to destroy the country’, says Nitish Kumar

People of every religion and sect live here. If one wants to make India 'Hindu-Rashtra, then one wants to destroy the country, Nitish Kumar said

OpIndia Staff
nitish kumar
Nitish Kumar Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
4

On 17th February 2023, Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar said that those who want to make India a Hindu nation want to destroy the country. His statement has come two days after Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that India was, is, and will be a Hindu nation.

The Janata Dal (United) leader said, “People of every religion and sect live here. If one wants to do this (make India ‘Hindu-Rashtra’) then one wants to destroy the country. We should only adhere to what the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi said. He was killed eventually. We are following the path of Gandhiji.”

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also criticized the BJP over the action taken by the IT service at the BBC office. He said, “If action is taken, it will be clear what the Modi government wants. This shows that if someone speaks against them (Modi government), they will have to face the consequences.”

He added, “Those who want to speak and write against us can do so. Ultimately, the people will decide. When we were in Parliament, we were heard. Even when we were in government, former Prime Minister Atalji used to listen to the opposition. If the Modi government rejects the Adani dispute, it should be an internal matter.”

Nitish Kumar further said, “Our job is to serve the people and for that, we work day and night. This government has worked in the interest of farmers. If someone speaks against me, he will not become the leader of the people, he will become the leader of some party.”

Recently, while speaking at a summit organized by ABP News, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that India was, is, and will always be a Hindu nation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
619,793FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com