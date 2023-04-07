An undated video of a police official, asking a group of Hindus to remove a publicly visible idol of Lord Ram in West Bengal, has gone viral on social media. The contentious clip was originally shared by the official Twitter handle West Bengal BJP.

In the disturbing footage, the uniformed cop could be heard saying, “I understand that this is your private property. The main issue is that it (the idol) is visible from the road.” The incident occurred in Rathtala village under Nodakhali Police Station.

The Hindus, standing in the vicinity of the police official, argued that it was their property and that there was nothing outrageous if the murti is visible from the road. “Thakur chokhe probe na (Now, deities shouldn’t be seen by all),” scoffed a man in the background.

“Ami kothai jabo? Amar toh jaiga tai royeche! Private property er upor royeche (Where should I go? The idol is at my place. It’s on private property,” a man wearing a blue shirt was heard saying.

This led to a heated argument between the Hindu devotees and the police official. A man in the background was heard saying that it was illegal to sell cow meat (gou mangsho) but it’s being done in broad daylight.

“Aagami din thaka jabe na ai Banglai (It will not be possible to survive in Bengal in the coming days),” one man in the crowd lamented. At about 43 seconds into the video, an idol of Lord Ram could be seen in the background.

“Have you given it a thought how will your next generation survive in this State?” one of the Hindus confronted the cop. The location and date of the video remain unknown.

While sharing the video clip, ‘BJP Bengal’ tweeted, “Outrageous violence of TMC continues as their puppet police ask the people of Bengal to remove the Murti of Bhagwaan Shri Ram. One cannot even practice the religion they stand for! This is Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal for you.”

In the video, an idol of Lord Ram is seen placed outside a house. A saffron flag and frills are also seen at the place.

Muslims don’t commit ‘injustice’ during Ramzan: Mamata Banerjee

The development comes days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a clean chit to Islamists, responsible for orchestrating violence in Hoogly during Ram Navami.

On March 30 this year, Mamata Banerjee claimed, “I have said several times that I will not stop public processions of Ram Navami. You go and do it peacefully. I have instructed the same to my party.”

“The police were given direct instructions – There was Annapurna Puja on one side and Muslims were observing Ramzan fast (Roja) on the other. We have 33% Muslims in the State. Their families observe fast during Ramzan,” she added.

“Ai somoi ta tara kunu anyay kore na karon ata holo Allah er kache oder sacrifice (During Ramzan, Muslims don’t commit ‘injustice’ as this is the time of sacrifice for Allah),” the West Bengal Chief Minister dismissed the role of Islamists in the violence.

Mamata Banerjee had also insinuated that violence occurs when Hindus take out Ram Navami processions through ‘Muslim areas.’ “I want to request those who are taking out the Ram Navami procession, please do but do it peacefully. Kindly avoid Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on. Celebrate peacefully but don’t try to create violence. Don’t get provoked,” she was heard saying.