In a shocking incident in Jorhat in Assam, a 72-year-old man died by suicide after a video of him having sex with a college girl appeared on a porn site, and the video reached the people in the locality. The elderly unmarried man was trapped by the girl into having a physical relationship with him and she recorded the same secretly, which was later uploaded on a porn site. The incident took place at Dhekeliya village in Jorhat district in Assam.

The girl named Darshana Bharali, who studies at a top college in Jorhat, has been arrested by police after women in the village came out in protest against her following the suicide.

According to locals, the incident happened recently when she called the man to her house when her parents were not home. She used to call her ‘barta’, a short form of ‘bar deuta’, literally ‘elder father’, a term used for elder brother of father in Assamese. The villagers said that the unmarried man was very simple.

Before killing himself, he told some of the neighbours that the girl had trapped him. He said that when he went to her house after she called him, he said that he was having a headache. After this, the girl gave him her ‘father’s pill’ to cure the same, and after that he does not know what happened to him.

Soon the villagers received the sex video of the 72-year-man with the college girl on their phones which was uploaded on a porn video. The video quickly went viral in the area, leading to massive embarrassment for the man and his family. Unable to bear the humiliation, the man committed suicide.

Along with the video with the man, several other sex videos of the girl with other men in the area also emerged. In fact, when such a video with a college boy emerged recently, the girl had lodged complaint against him alleging that he had secretly made the video. But the boy had denied this, and said that he was trapped by the girl and she had made the video.

After the video with the deceased on man, the allegations of the boy turned out to be true. It has further emerged that girl had previously entrapped several men, had physical relations with them, and uploaded their private videos on porn websites. It is being alleged that she was doing this to earn money from the porn sites.

However, some villagers also alleged that the girl can’t do this alone, and there is someone else behind her. According to them, she is a bright student, and she is being misled by someone else.

The police have arrested the girl and launched an investigation into the allegations.