A 13-year-old girl was gang-raped by four youths inside a moving car in the Kokrajhar district of Assam. The four accused have been identified as Rubel Rehman, Imran Hussain, Mamunur Rehman and Anowar Hussain all from Dhubri district. The Police have booked and arrested the accused under sections 363, 376(d), 328 of the Indian Penal Code and also under section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The incident is said to have happened on May 16, when the four accused forcibly took the young girl inside a van while it was moving along National Highway 31C. They assaulted her as she protested and raped her one by one in the moving vehicle.

As per the local reports, the victim was abducted from the Atiabari Tinali road along the National Highway 31C in a Maruti van whose vehicle number has been traced as ‘AS-17 M 8735’. The victim is said to have known one of the accused named Rubel Rehman.

The Police immediately began the investigation after being informed about the incident and rescued the minor at Naga checking at Dotma while the car was proceeding towards Bilasipara, Dhubri. Reports mention that the girl was in a half-conscious state when rescued by the police search party.

The girl, during the investigation, was also produced before the Child Welfare Committee Kokrajhar and her statement was recorded. The CWC Kokrajhar has taken up the case and has demanded urgent action against the culprits.

The accused boys meanwhile have been sent to the 3 days of police remand. Earlier a similar incident was reported from Assam’s Hajo town. On April 7, nine individuals were arrested for gang-raping a woman in a moving car. She was lured with false promises of employment but was brutally raped by the accused persons.

The police had then arrested the main accused in the case identified as Altaf who is a cab driver from Baksa. Eight of his accomplices were also taken into custody.

The the current case, the Assam Police has booked and arrested all the four accused under sections 363, 376(d), 328 of the Indian Penal Code and also under section 6 of POCSO Act. Further probe is underway.