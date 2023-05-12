Friday, May 12, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Not entitled to live and move freely in society': Bihar Court awards death sentence...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘Not entitled to live and move freely in society’: Bihar Court awards death sentence to one Mohammad Shahid for rape and murder of a minor in 2009

The court said that Shahid was not entitled to live and move freely in society and would pose a risk to girls even inside their houses.

OpIndia Staff
Bihar Court-death sentence
Representational image (source: Bar & Bench)
2

A court in Bihar’s Sasaram on Thursday (May 11) awarded a death sentence to a convict Mohammad Shahid in a 2009 rape-cum-murder of a minor. Sasaram’s additional district and sessions judge Manoj Kumar convicted Shahid, a grocery shop owner in the Dhansoin area of Buxar, on the two charges on Thursday and imposed a Rs 76,000 fine.

Notably, Shahid committed the crime in the year 2009. He was arrested on charges of rape and murder. The trial started in the year 2010. The court examined 11 prosecution witnesses in the 14-year-long legal battle before finally delivering justice to the family of the victim.

According to the additional public prosecutor (APP) Vidya Sagar Rai, the lawyer for the victim’s family, the court noted that the girl lost her father at an early age and lived with her mother. the court, while delivering the verdict, explained the rationale behind awarding the death sentence to the accused. It said that Shahid was not entitled to live and move freely in society and would pose a risk to girls even inside their houses. Calling it the rarest of rare cases, the court sentenced Mohammad Shahid to death.

Rai said that the incident had taken place when Shahid, a native of Buxar district, went to Semri village of the adjoining Rohtas district under Kargahar police station to attend a marriage function of his relative on June 16, 2009.

The victim, who was 15 years old then, had just finished pasting cow dung cakes on a wall for drying at their house and went home. Shahid followed her and raped her.

After the rape, the accused killed her and buried the body near the scene of the crime. The local police managed to discover the dead body two days after the incident.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBihar, Sasaram, rape, murder, mohammad, shahid, shaheed, mohammed, ddeath sentence, death penalty, minor rape, Muslim rape convict, muslim man rape, hindu minor raped
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rana Ayyub gets endorsement and support from Pakistan Press Councillor in Washington: Dissecting Ayyub’s anti-India, anti-Hindu rhetorics in WaPo article

Amit Kelkar -

As The Kerala Story continues to gain acclaim, here is how ‘Arsh Vidya Samajam’ is rescuing and helping ‘love jihad’ victims depicted in the...

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

‘I fear that I will be arrested again’, says Imran Khan, Islamabad High Court stays his arrest in all the cases till May 17

OpIndia Staff -

‘Why banned in West Bengal when it is running elsewhere without issues’: SC issues notice to Mamata Banerjee govt over ban on The Kerala...

OpIndia Staff -

Blessed are we Pagans and Kafirs: From Starbucks India to Stalin worshippers, all these pro-bono educators chose us, after all

Ganesh R -

Maharashtra government drops charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, suspension revoked

OpIndia Staff -

Promoting Jihadi ideology on social media, grooming youths to become terrorists – There is a male version of The Kerala Story: Here are stories...

Gopal Tiwari -

The Kerala Story: Haq-e-Hindustan’s Tamanna Hashmi issues threat, offers 21 lakhs to anyone who cuts the film Director Sudipto Sen’s eyes out

OpIndia Staff -

The Kerala Story continues its phenomenal run at the box office earning more than Rs 80 crore in 7 days, to enter the Rs...

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana: Mausam Khan poses as Prem and gives expensive gifts to trap a Hindu girl, rapes and forces her to convert and marry at...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
631,964FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com