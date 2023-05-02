On Tuesday, 2nd May 2023, the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Congress has become a Muslim fundamentalist party. Himanta Biswa Sarma made these remarks after Congress released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

In their manifesto, the Congress party has made promises like offering Muslim reservations, banning Bajrang Dal etc. Himanta Biswa Sarma also compared the Congress party with Jinnah because of this manifesto.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Our Home Minister has banned PFI (Popular Front of India). Congress is saying that it will ban the Bajrang Dal. Congress is saying that it will restart the Muslim reservations. Congress has also talked about canceling the anti-conversion bill. Today’s manifesto by Congress is a complete Muslim fundamentalist manifesto. I believe that even if Jinnah had been alive, he would never make such a manifesto. Today the congress has fallen lower than Jinnah. In Karnataka, Congress is talking totally against the Indian spirit. Congress has become a Muslim fundamentalist party.”

#WATCH | The manifesto launched by Congress today shows that it is a complete Muslim fundamentalist manifesto. Even if Jinnah was alive, he would not make such a manifesto. Congress has become a Muslim fundamentalist party. Our HM had banned PFI and now Congress is saying that… pic.twitter.com/GUmJb6RgYB — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

On Tuesday, May 2, Congress released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Elections. In the manifesto, the grand old party, along with several other promises, also vowed to put a ban on Hindu outfits like Bajrang Dal if it is voted to power in the state.

The controversial manifesto released by the Congress Party also went on to brazenly equate the Hindu activist group Bajrang Dal to the banned Islamist terrorist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

“We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations,” read the Congress manifesto.

The Karnataka State Assembly election polling is going to be held on 10th May 2023. The results of the election will be declared on 13th May 2023. The 224-member assembly of the Karnataka state will complete its fifteenth term on 24th May 2023. At present, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a total of 119 seats, while the Congress has a total of 75 and its ally JD(S) has a total of 28 seats.