Sunday, May 14, 2023
Congress supporters bicker among themselves over who should get credit for the Karnataka election victory

Official Twitter handle of the Congress began promoting Rahul Gandhi when trends began favouring the grand-old party in Karnataka.

OpIndia Staff
Congress confused whether to hail RaGa or local leaders for Karnataka poll victory
Rahul Gandhi with DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, image via Swarajya
Hours after the Congress party secured victory in the Karnataka elections by a huge margin, its supporters were seen bickering among themselves over who should be credited for this victory.

While one group hailed the local leaders, others remained fixated on Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and his ambitious political pilgrimage ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

‘Historian’ Ramachandra Guha lamented that the Congress ecosystem was hailing only Gandhi but not the party cadres and the Congress leadership in Karnataka.

“It (is) sad to see the Congress ecosystem now claim the Karnataka win as a product of Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra, thereby diminishing and demeaning those who fought, and won, on the ground,” he tweeted.

The controversial historian was reprimanded by ‘journalist’ Sujata Anandan for taking the credit away from the Congress scion. “Had it not been for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the mood would not have been set in Karnataka which local leaders did a brilliant job of capitalizing on,” she said.

“Learn to give credit where it is due, Mr Guha, instead of allowing your paranoia and hatred of Rahul Gandhi to get the better of your intelligence,” she further emphasised.

“By the way, you are no less responsible for the anti-Gandhis narrative out of which the BJP made ample hay and led the country on a disastrous course,” she further added.

Other Congress supporters were also quick to hail Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra and winning the elections for his party.

“The credit of Karnataka victory goes to Rahul Gandhi,” tweeted one Ravi. Evidently, not all sycophants in the Congress ecosystem were impressed by it.

“The Victory credit goes to not Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi but Mallikarjun Kharge ji. He is the senior-most leader in Karnataka his home State people will Vote Congress by seeing his face. If Rahul ji is the PM candidate no one will vote him Loksabha,” wrote one KLR.

‘Andolanjeevi’ Yogendra Yadav also joined in and attributed the Congress’ success to the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi.

Similarly, Indian Youth Congress leader Manpreet Singh hailed Rahul Gandhi for his ‘relentless efforts in fighting against the corrupt 40% sarkara of BJP.’

A Twitter user (@sahmed26) said that the Congress victory in the Karnataka polls was due to the perseverance of the local leadership. He also appealed to the party loyalists to stop giving credit to the Congress scion.

One Congress sycophant declared, “Story of Karnataka: The first major impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra done by Rahul Gandhi. Karnataka Election Results2023.”

Other Congress supporters fought amongst themselves to determine whom to credit for victory in the Karnataka election. While one Chetan Chandra hailed the local party leadership, a user named ‘Vikrant Dhiman’ decided that ‘star campaigner’ Rahul Gandhi needs to be credited.

One Kiran Kodlady appealed to people not to credit the Congress scion for victory in the 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election.

“For God’s sake, don’t give this credit to Rahul Gandhi. If Congress wins this, give it to -Spirited campaign by Congress workers, worst governance of BJP, Anti Karnataka, the anti-Kannada stand of BJP, RSS taking full control and joint efforts by Siddu & DKshi group,” he claimed.

Opindia had earlier reported how the official Twitter handle of the Congress began promoting Rahul Gandhi when trends began favouring the grand-old party in Karnataka.

In this process, it conveniently ignored the efforts put in by local leaders such as DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to ensure the party’s success in the key election.

Searched termsKarnataka election results 2023, Congress Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

