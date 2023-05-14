Hours after the Congress party secured victory in the Karnataka elections by a huge margin, its supporters were seen bickering among themselves over who should be credited for this victory.

While one group hailed the local leaders, others remained fixated on Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and his ambitious political pilgrimage ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

‘Historian’ Ramachandra Guha lamented that the Congress ecosystem was hailing only Gandhi but not the party cadres and the Congress leadership in Karnataka.

Recall these ads now, when the results are out. The Godi Media has from the time of the exit polls only presented JP Nadda as the face of the BJP; to save/protect Modi. That is typical; but it sad to see the Congress ecosystem now claim the Karnataka win as a product of Rahul… — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) May 13, 2023

“It (is) sad to see the Congress ecosystem now claim the Karnataka win as a product of Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra, thereby diminishing and demeaning those who fought, and won, on the ground,” he tweeted.

The controversial historian was reprimanded by ‘journalist’ Sujata Anandan for taking the credit away from the Congress scion. “Had it not been for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the mood would not have been set in Karnataka which local leaders did a brilliant job of capitalizing on,” she said.

“Learn to give credit where it is due, Mr Guha, instead of allowing your paranoia and hatred of Rahul Gandhi to get the better of your intelligence,” she further emphasised.

Had it not been for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the mood would not have been set in Karnataka which local leaders did a brilliant job of capitalizing on. Learn to give credit where it is due, Mr Guha, instead of allowing your paranoia and hatred of Rahul Gandhi to get the better of… https://t.co/dQEd4G4MeG — Sujata Anandan (@sujataanandan) May 13, 2023

“By the way, you are no less responsible for the anti-Gandhis narrative out of which the BJP made ample hay and led the country on a disastrous course,” she further added.

Other Congress supporters were also quick to hail Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra and winning the elections for his party.

Rahul Gandhi’s iconic visual in the rain during Karnataka’s leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Today the state has been conquered. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KrkXfkocnf — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) May 13, 2023

“The credit of Karnataka victory goes to Rahul Gandhi,” tweeted one Ravi. Evidently, not all sycophants in the Congress ecosystem were impressed by it.

“The Victory credit goes to not Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi but Mallikarjun Kharge ji. He is the senior-most leader in Karnataka his home State people will Vote Congress by seeing his face. If Rahul ji is the PM candidate no one will vote him Loksabha,” wrote one KLR.

The Victory credit goes to not Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Ghandi but Mallikarjun Kharge ji. He is the senior most Leader, Karnataka his home State people will Vote Congress by seeing his face.If Rahul ji is the PM candidate no one will vote him Loksabha#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/kiv5FOSwde — KLR (@likender) May 13, 2023

‘Andolanjeevi’ Yogendra Yadav also joined in and attributed the Congress’ success to the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi.

Bharat Jodo Yatra Impact on the 21 Karnataka Assembly Seats it passed through



2018 score:

Cong 5,

BJP 12,

JDS 4;



2023 leads (11:30am)

Cong 17,

BJP – Nil

JDS 4 — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) May 13, 2023

Similarly, Indian Youth Congress leader Manpreet Singh hailed Rahul Gandhi for his ‘relentless efforts in fighting against the corrupt 40% sarkara of BJP.’

Thanks to the people of Karnataka for give a thumping Victory to the congress party & believing in the ideology of congress.

All credit goes to our Leader Shri @RahulGandhi Ji for his relentless efforts in fighting against the corrupt #40% Sarkara of BJP. #BJPMuktSouthIndia pic.twitter.com/B2fSYayr6g — Manpreet Singh (@Mani_IYC) May 13, 2023

A Twitter user (@sahmed26) said that the Congress victory in the Karnataka polls was due to the perseverance of the local leadership. He also appealed to the party loyalists to stop giving credit to the Congress scion.

Let the Chamcha Brigade stop giving credit to @RahulGandhi for Karnataka win. The win is due to local leaders. https://t.co/IzYU47kUIy — Saeed Ahmed (@sahmed26) May 13, 2023

One Congress sycophant declared, “Story of Karnataka: The first major impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra done by Rahul Gandhi. Karnataka Election Results2023.”

Story of Karnataka :



The first major impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra done by Rahul Gandhi.#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/W9YXI4NsF4 — Classic Mojito (@classic_mojito) May 13, 2023

Other Congress supporters fought amongst themselves to determine whom to credit for victory in the Karnataka election. While one Chetan Chandra hailed the local party leadership, a user named ‘Vikrant Dhiman’ decided that ‘star campaigner’ Rahul Gandhi needs to be credited.

Ofcourse without Karnataka Workers nothing is possible that was understandable

Does this mean the people of Karnatka last time were giving Votes for Modi's Work in Karnataka ? Because credit was given to him last time. Star Campaigner. Anyways leave logic. Enjoy ur day — Vikrant Dhiman (@VikrantDhiman) May 14, 2023

One Kiran Kodlady appealed to people not to credit the Congress scion for victory in the 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election.

“For God’s sake, don’t give this credit to Rahul Gandhi. If Congress wins this, give it to -Spirited campaign by Congress workers, worst governance of BJP, Anti Karnataka, the anti-Kannada stand of BJP, RSS taking full control and joint efforts by Siddu & DKshi group,” he claimed.

For God sake, don't give this credit to Rahul Gandhi.

If Cong wins this, give it to



-Spirited campaign by Congress workers

-Worst governance of BJP

-Anti Karnataka, Kannada stand of BJP

-RSS taking full control

-Joint efforts by Siddu & DKshi group#KarnatakaElectionResults — Kiran Kodlady | ಕಿರಣ್ ಕೊಡ್ಲಾಡಿ (@kodlady) May 13, 2023

Opindia had earlier reported how the official Twitter handle of the Congress began promoting Rahul Gandhi when trends began favouring the grand-old party in Karnataka.

In this process, it conveniently ignored the efforts put in by local leaders such as DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to ensure the party’s success in the key election.