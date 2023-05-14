Sunday, May 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWhen Karnataka's Congress leader called the new CBI Director Praveen Sood 'Nalayak' and vowed...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

When Karnataka’s Congress leader called the new CBI Director Praveen Sood ‘Nalayak’ and vowed to take action against him

When Praveen Sood was working as the DGP of Karnataka, the state Congress leader DK Shivakumar had once called him 'Nalayak'

OpIndia Staff
praveen sood
DK shivakumar had called Praveen Sood 'Nalayak'. Image Source: File Photos
8

Praveen Sood, the DGP of Karnataka, has been appointed as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as per an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). When Praveen Sood was working as the DGP of Karnataka, the state Congress leader DK Shivakumar had once called him ‘Nalayak’ meaning incompetent, or good-for-nothing. DK Shivakumar had also vowed to take action against him.

On Tuesday, 14th March 2023, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar unleashed a verbal attack against the then State Director General and Inspector General of Police, Praveen Sood, referring to him as ‘Nalayak‘ and alleging his affiliation with the BJP which was in power in the state at that time. DK Shivakumar further stated that if Congress were to come into power in the state, they would take decisive measures against the senior officer Praveen Sood.

DK Shivakumar had said at that time, “This DGP is a ‘Nalayak’. Let our government come. We will take action against him. Congress had also written to ECI to remove him. I thought he (Praveen Sood) was a respected man. Immediately, a case should be registered against him and he should be arrested.”

DK Shivakumar had also said at that time, “He has finished three years in service. How many days do you want to keep and worship him? He has been filing cases only against Congress. He has registered more than 25 cases against us and not a single case against BJP leaders. Let our government come. We will take action against him.”

DK Shivakumar made these remarks while he was criticising the Karnataka police saying that they have registered several cases against Congress leaders and not even a single case against BJP leaders.

Praveen Sood will take charge of CBI just when Congress is set to form the government in Karnataka, with DK Shivakumar set to get a major role in the new government.

Who is Praveen Sood?

Praveen Sood, a 1986-batch IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre, has served as the State DGP for the past three years. Originally, Sood hails from Himachal Pradesh and is an alumnus of IIT-Delhi. He was appointed the Karnataka DGP in 2020. His other stints include Superintendent of Police, Bellary, and Raichur before getting posted to Bangalore city as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order.

Sood also worked as principal secretary of the Home Department, ADGP Karnataka State Reserve Police, and ADGP Administration. He was slated to retire in May 2024. However, with his appointment as the new Director of the CBI, he will now work for a tenure of two years, ensuring his presence in office until at least May 2025. It must be mentioned that an existing Director of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can serve for a maximum period of 5 years and a minimum tenure of 2 years.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress government karnataka; DK Shivakumar Siddaramaiah
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Tech

‘What’s your Twitter worth?’ Twitter blocks malicious links from accessing users’ account information

OpIndia Staff -
Other applications from the same website include 'How and when will you die?', 'love calculator', 'Twitter circle' (another famous app), 'Who visited your Twitter profile?' (it was once quite famous on Twitter), 'Twitter Crush' and more.
News Reports

Migrant worker from Bihar beaten to death in Kerala’s Mallapuram on suspicion of theft; 8 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
A labourer from Bihar was beaten to death in Kerala's Mallapuram. The police said he was tied and brutally assaulted with sticks.

Elon Musk quotes OpIndia tweet on how CNBC was conned by fake Twitter employees, causes heartburn to left-liberals

The Kerala Story crosses the Rs 100 crore mark as the film continues its dream run at the box-office

Amethi: Dalit minor girl gang-raped by Waris and one other, FIR registered

‘You were not even born when I was representing this country’: Ex-PM Imran Khan launches scathing attack on Pakistan army

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
632,869FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com