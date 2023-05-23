Demeaning Hindu culture, and defaming Hindu Gods and Goddesses has become a calling card for the left-liberal cabal who leave no chance to further the anti-Hindu, anti-India narrative. One such novel face that has emerged recently is that of Geeta Ruchika who indicatively portrays herself as a ‘feminist’ and ‘atheist’ and takes to Facebook to use derogatory words for Hindu Gods and Goddesses and the Hindu culture.

In one of her recent posts dated May 20, the woman who is a resident of Delhi used abusive language for Hindu Gods. “I have just one question. Why do devotees only feed Hindu Gods and Goddesses? Why don’t they clean their poops? Devotees also don’t help their Gods in shaving their face and genitals. They don’t pay attention to the well-being of their Gods,” Geeta wrote on Facebook.

Screenshot from Geeta Ruchika’s Facebook wall

She also continued in the comment section saying, “Why don’t Gods use condoms and how must they be cleaning their lower body parts after defecation- using water or tissue paper?” In one of her other posts, she also said that there is no need for a Hindu nation or an Islamic nation. Instead, there ought to be separate nations for men and women.

Screenshot from Geeta Ruchika’s Facebook wall

Using derogatory language for Lord Rama

Further, in a separate Facebook post, the women used derogatory language for Lord Rama and said, “It’s really difficult to digest that Lord Rama had 5 fathers.” She said this by posting the image of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri also known as Bageshwar Dham Maharaj.

Screenshot from Geeta Ruchika’s Facebook wall

Delhi Police tagged, strict action demanded

The said posts posted by the women went viral on social media platforms with several Hindus tagging the Delhi Police for action. “This woman, Geeta Ruchika, a resident of Delhi, is absurdly abusing Hindu gods in her Facebook post. Delhi Police, requesting you to take the needful action,” said one of the Twitter users named BALA.

Also, AKTK (Aaj Ki Taza Khabar), a YouTuber posted a tweet saying that the woman proudly posted pictures with Delhi’s Education Minister Atishi Marlena. “Does Atishi support these comments by Geeta Ruchika? Geeta proudly shares picture with atishi. There were lakhs of people on the streets of India chanting sar tan se juda after a factual statement from hadees by a girl from Delhi,” he said recalling the Nupur Sharma incident.

Does @AtishiAAP support these comments by Geeta Ruchika? Geeta proudly shares picture with atishi.



Interestingly, the woman has shared several friendly images with Delhi’s education minister and seems to have good relations with her. She also has posted pictures with one of the women wrestlers who recently staged a protest in Delhi against BJP’s Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Geeta Ruchika with Atishi

Geeta says, ‘Women not safe in Sanatan Dharma, should not wear Sindoor and Mangalsutra as they are symbols of ‘cowardice’

The social media page of Geeta Ruchika is entirely filled with abuses and derogatory language for Hindu culture and Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Bearing the flag of ‘feminism’, the woman also says in one of her social media posts that women in Sanatan Dharma are not respected and that there should be a separate nation for women. She indicated that women should not wear sindoor and mangalsutra as they are symbols of ‘cowardice’.

She also said that women in the patriarchal society are not safe and that they are meant to be abused and beaten. She also asserted that a woman has to choose marriage if she wants to stay alive. She also hosts a YouTube channel which has been terminated catering to multiple third-party claims of copyright infringement regarding material the user posted.

YouTube channel terminated

Several people at present have raised the matter on social media and asked the Delhi Police to take cognizance of the account. The netizens have also demanded strict punishment for consistently hurting religious sentiments. At the time of publishing this report, Atishi Marlena has not commented on her pictures with Geeta Ruchika.