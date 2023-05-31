Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Gujarat: Sabarkantha police arrest one Gafur Khan Pathan with illegal arms, runs a garage named ‘Mahalaxmi Auto Parts’

Gafur Khan Pathan, the manager of the 'Mahalaxmi Auto Parts' in Wadali, was arrested after pistol and live cartridges were found with him

Sabarkantha SOG nabbed Gafur Khan Pathan, the manager of 'Mahalaxmi Auto Parts' garage in Wadali, with weapons. Image Source: OpIndia Gujarati
2

The special operations group (SOG) of the Sabarkantha Police in Gujarat arrested Gafur Khan Pathan, the manager of the ‘Mahalaxmi Auto Parts’ garage in Wadali, with illegal weapons. The accused runs this auto garage on rent at the back of the Tahsildar office in Wadali. In a successful raid conducted by the local police and SOG team, two country-made pistols and live cartridges were recovered from Gafur Khan. The Wadali police have registered a case in this matter and are taking further legal action.

According to the lodged complaint, while conducting patrolling on the instructions of SOG PI N N Rabari, SOG PSI K B Khant received information about Gafur Khan Pathan, the manager of the ‘Mahalaxmi Auto Parts’ garage located behind the Tehsildar’s office, allegedly possessing illegal weapons. Following a subsequent raid, Sabarkantha SOG successfully apprehended Gafur Khan Pathan with illegal weapons.

OpIndia contacted SOG PI N N Rabari for getting more information on this matter. While speaking to OpIndia, the officer said, “When the SOG team was patrolling at Wadali, they got information that a person behind the Tehsildar office had an illegal weapon. The patrolling team raided the Mahalaxmi Garage located at the back side of the office as directed and spotted Gafur Khan Ayub Khan Pathan. The team found 4 live cartridges in the pocket of his night dress-like pants while he was being raided. On further checking of the clothes he was wearing, it was also found that a country-made pistol was kept in the clothes on the waist part.”

Giving more information, SOG PI N N Rabari said, “During this time the patrolling team also checked the garage, but no objectionable things were found there. The team also checked the room in which Gafur Khan was staying. The SOG patrolling team found one more country-made pistol from the cupboard kept in his room. After this, the team completed the necessary action and seized both the weapons and the recovered cartridges and arrested Gafur Khan. Now, the Wadali police are investigating from whom and why Gafur Khan procured the weapon and whether he was involved in any previous crime.”

It remains unexplained why Gafur Khan was running his garage with the name of a Hindu goddess. The police investigation may also reveal more facts regarding the matter. At present, the Wadali police have arrested the accused Gafur Khan Ayub Khan Pathan and seized a total of more than 20 thousand rupees. The Wadali police have registered a case under Section 25 (1-B) of the Arms Act, 1959 against Gafur Khan and initiated further proceedings. A copy of the FIR is available with Opindia.

