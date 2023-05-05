On Thursday (May 4), the images of the sprawling mansion of AAP chief ‘aam admi’ Arvind Kejriwal went viral on social media.

As per a report by Times Now, the mansion is located at 6 Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines area of the National Capital. Dubbed as the ‘Sheesh Mehal’ of the Delhi Chief Minister, it is spread across a 13000 square feet area.

Mansion of Arvind Kejriwal, image via Twitter/ Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Besides, the residence has a 399 square feet lawn area and is equipped with all modern facilities imaginable. Times Now reported that Arvind Kejriwal stays with his family on the first floor. The ground floor has a large meeting hall and a visitor’s room.

The bungalow is spacious with state-of-the-art interior design, flooring and high grade furniture.

In videos that have now surfaced on social media, it can be seen that the residence of Arvind Kejriwal has automatic motion-sensing doors in all rooms.

Inside visuals of Arvind Kejriwal's palatial house from OpIndia Videos on Vimeo.

While speaking about the matter, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “This palace-like bungalow that you are seeing is Arvind Kejriwal’s Sheesh Mahal. This is the same Arvind Kejriwal who used to say naively that he only wants a house of two or three rooms.”

“…See its drawing room, see its corridor, see this house from outside, the two storey house, it looks like a palace of a king. Arvind Kejriwal now has a photo of your house too. Will you lie now that you live in a small house?” he added.

15 लाख रुपया की टॉयलेट सीट

8 लाख रुपये का परदा

1.5 करोड़ रुपये के वियतनाम से मंगवाए गए मार्बल



45 करोड़ रुपया के शीश महल में रहने वाले अरविंद केजरीवाल जी से बड़ा झूठा और कट्टर बेईमान कोई नहीं होगा pic.twitter.com/Q4Aoi5OIhK — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 4, 2023

Arvind Kejriwal splurged ₹45 crores on his mansion

A recent investigation by Times Now Navbharat found that the official bungalow of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Civil Lines was renovated at a cost of almost Rs 45 crore.

The report, termed “Operation Sheesh Mahal,” said that Rs 44.78 crore of taxpayer funds were utilised for the renovations, raising questions about the Aam Aadmi Party’s commitment to promoting austerity.

The channel obtained documents that indicate the curtains at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence were priced at around Rs 5-8 lakh per piece. According to the documents, 23 curtains were approved for installation at the residence of Delhi CM and AAP national convenor, with a total cost of Rs 97 lakhs.

Imported from Vietnam, the marble used for the renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence cost around Rs 3 crores. The flooring was done using ‘Deor Pearl Marble’, known for its superior quality. Additionally, Rs 21,60,000 was spent on the chemical adhesive used to fix the marble.

The documents also reveal that a sum of Rs 40 lakhs was spent on installing six almirahs at the official residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In 2013, Arvind Kejriwal stated that he and his AAP ministers would not occupy the government-provided bungalows and instead opt for smaller government flats. Ten years on, the lofty promises and claims made by him appear nothing but political grandstanding.