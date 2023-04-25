Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Rs 45 crores spent on renovations undertaken at the official residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Report

Imported from Vietnam, the marble used for the renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence cost around Rs 3 crores. The flooring was done using 'Deor Pearl Marble', known for its superior quality. Additionally, Rs 21,60,000 was spent on the chemical adhesive used to fix the marble.

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
A recent investigation by Times Now Navbharat found that the official bungalow of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Civil Lines was renovated at a cost of almost Rs 45 crore. The report, termed “Operation Sheesh Mahal,” said that Rs 44.78 crore of taxpayer funds were utilised for the renovations, raising questions about the Aam Aadmi Party’s commitment to promoting austerity.

The channel obtained documents that indicate the curtains at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence were priced at around Rs 5-8 lakh per piece.

According to the documents, 23 curtains were approved for installation at the residence of Delhi CM and AAP national convenor, with a total cost of Rs 97 lakhs.

The documents also reveal that a sum of Rs 40 lakhs was spent on installing six almirahs at the official residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal had in 2013 rejected government bungalows for smaller flats

It is worth noting that Aam Aadmi Party has long fashioned itself as the common man’s party, publicly championing the cause of austerity and attacking its political opponents over their purported extravagance. In 2013, Arvind Kejriwal stated that he and his AAP ministers would not occupy the government-provided bungalows and instead opt for smaller government flats.

Ten years on, the lofty promises and claims made by them appear nothing but political grandstanding as the latest Times Now Navbharat investigation now reveals, raising questions about the party’s professed commitment to economic prudence and frugality on being elected to power.

