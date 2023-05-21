On Thursday (May 18), a 7th std student was raped by the Principal of her school in the Karimganj district of Assam. The accused was identified as one Asar Uddin and the incident is said to have taken place at the Bhanga Higher Secondary School.

As per reports, Asar Uddin called the 12-year-old to his room during regular school hours and then forced himself on her. He then tried to intimidate the victim into silence by threatening to fail her in all subjects.

The victim narrated her ordeal to her parents, following which they filed a complaint with the Badarpur police. The cops registered a case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO (Prevention of Child Sexual Offences) Act.

The statement of the victim was also recorded, following her medical examination. Reportedly, Asar Uddin has been absconding since the incident. According to SP (Karimganj) Partha Pratim Das, a search operation has been launched to apprehend him.

After the matter came to light, Asar Uddin was immediately suspended as the Principal of the Bhanga Higher Secondary School. The decision was taken by the Director of Secondary Education in Assam, Mamata Hojai, following the receipt of a report from the Inspector of Schools in Karimganj.

“Considering this, the departmental proceeding was called for (against the accused principal). He has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964,” Hojai said in her letter.

Members of local organisations, such as Bajrang Dal and Hindu Raksha Bahini, gathered outside the office of the Superintendent of Police and demanded immediate action against the accused Principal.

Minor girl assaulted, gang-raped in moving car in Assam

On May 16 this year, a 13-year-old girl was gang-raped by four youths inside a moving car in the Kokrajhar district of Assam. The four accused were identified as Rubel Rehman, Imran Hussain, Mamunur Rehman and Anowar Hussain.

The police arrested the four men and booked them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 363, 376(d), 328 of the Indian Penal Code and also under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The incident is said to have happened on May 16, when the four accused forcibly took the young girl inside a van while it was moving along National Highway 31C. They assaulted her as she protested and raped her one by one in the moving vehicle.