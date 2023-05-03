In a peculiar discovery, money seems to be growing on trees in the election-bound state of Karnataka. Cash worth one crore rupees has been confiscated by the Income Tax department from the residence of one K Subramania Rai in Mysore in Karnataka. He is the brother of Ashok Kumar Rai, the Congress candidate for Puttur Vidhan Sabha constituency. The money was discovered by the authorities on a tree on Tuesday.

In a video of the recovery, officers can be seen discovering a packet kept on a branch of an ornamental tree in the garden. They were questioning a woman regarding the packet, asking whether it contains cash and who kept it there.

The IT personnel to down the packet and found the cash inside it, along with some documents. They examined the contents of the boxes before seizing the cash and papers.

Carrying a significant amount of cash without the appropriate documentation is prohibited in the southern state as a result of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in effect there due to the assembly elections.

Several investigative authorities are collaborating in order to stop electoral fraud. Sources within the commission asserted that the agencies have already collectively retrieved more than Rs 309 crore from the state.

Two individuals were apprehended by the Bengaluru Police with Rs 1 crore in undeclared cash. On April 13, the recovery was made from an auto near the City Market neighbourhood.

On Monday, 2.05 kg of drugs worth Rs. 1.02 crore were impounded in Bengaluru’s Pulakeshi Nagar assembly district. Additionally, 2.67 kg of drugs valued at Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 61.40 lakh in cash were expropriated in the Bangalore City South and BTM (Byrasandra, Tavarekere and Madivala) Layout constituencies, respectively. Cash and free gifts worth a combined Rs 111.11 crore and Rs 22.33 crore have been sequestrated since the Code of Conduct was invoked.

Furthermore, according to the Commission, recoveries included 19.62 lakh litres of alcohol valued at Rs 74.13 crore, 1,662.28 kg of drugs estimated at Rs 21.13 crore, 149.42 kg of gold, considered at Rs 76.05 crore, and 644.54 kg of silver, priced at Rs 4.48 crore. The gold and silver objects retrieved were worth a total of Rs. 80.53 crore.

It further disclosed that items worth a total of Rs 309.35 crore, including cash and alcohol, had been collected. The commission has taken a number of crucial measures in order to ensure free and fair elections. The election authority has permitted the disposal of 69,825 weapons.

Moreover, they have revoked the licences for 20 guns and captured 18 weapons along with 5,522 cases recorded under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Act. The act establishes the framework for criminal investigations, the capture of suspects, the gathering of evidence, the assessment of an accused’s guilt or innocence, and the determination of the culpable’s punishment.