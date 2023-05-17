Muslim woman given Triple Talaq, forced to do Halala converts to Hinduism and marries Rahul, writes to police about threats from her ‘dreaded’ family

On Monday, May 15, a Muslim woman named Nasrin, who embraced Hinduism and took the name “Neha” after marrying her Hindu partner, approached the Senior Superintendent of Police’s (SSP) office in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, fearing a threat to their life from her family members.

Reportedly, the matter pertains to the Bhamora police station precinct wherein a Digoi village resident Neha aka Nasreen Sihauliya said that although she was born in a Muslim family she was always drawn towards the Hindu dharma. She wanted to devote herself to the Hindu Gods and thus decided to embrace Hinduism. Neha further stated that she is happy with Rahul and wishes to live peacefully with him. Rahul also shared his happiness at marrying Neha.

Neha clarified that she has married Rahul of her own free will and has not been pressured by anyone to do so. She added that her family has connections with dreaded criminals who pose a threat to her and her husband Rahul’s life. In her letter to SSP, Neha said that her family members are against her marriage to Rahul. She also sought police protection.

Moreover, Neha said that her first husband who was a Muslim, used to assault her getting drunk. She had three children from her first husband. Neha added that her husband refused to accept them as his children. Her husband gave her triple talaq and was pressuring her to undergo Halala. Tired of the harassment, Nasreen returned to her parent’s house.

She met a man named Rahul a year ago while working in Delhi. Both began talking over the phone. Rahul and Nasreen grew closer as they continued to interact and they tied the knot 4-5 days ago.