Monday, May 15, 2023
Muzzafarnagar: Hindu boy threatened for being friends with Muslim girl, girl’s hijab snatched, accused booked as ‘Jat Association’ calls mob ‘Mughalo ki bheed’

OpIndia Staff
On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against some Muslim persons for harassing a Hindu boy belonging to the Jatt community and a Muslim girl in the city of Muzzafarnagar. The Muslim men had objected to the Muslim girl being friends with a Hindu boy and roaming around with him on his bike.

“The FIR in this case has been filed and the accused persons have been booked under the relevant sections of the law. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Advance legal action is being taken by the local police,” the Muzzafarnagar Police tweeted on May 15.

This is after the video of the incident went viral over social media platforms in which the accused could be seen harassing and threatening the Hindu man and the Muslim girl. The accused person asked the man about his identity and threatened him for roaming with a Muslim girl.

Meanwhile, the Muslim girl was also harassed and inquired in the process for being friends with the Hindu man. The accused men snatched the hijab of the girl and asked her to reveal her face on the video. The video was first shared by a Twitter handle named ‘The Jatt Association’ which said that the boy was issued death threats by the accused and that Police had taken no action by then.

The association also condemned the act of forcefully removing the hijab of the Muslim girl. “The men are removing her hijab forcefully? Under which law is this allowed? How can anyone harass a girl like this? If no action is taken by the police, we shall reach the CM for justice,” the tweet in Hindi roughly read.

Further, the video was shared by a journalist of Sudarshan news named Sagar Kumar. He tweeted the video and said, “A Jatt boy was harassed for being with a Muslim girl. The duo misbehaved with and the boy was issued death threats.”

However, the Police took cognizance of the video and confirmed that the accused men have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian law. The police have launched teams to nab the accused. Investigations in the case are underway.

OpIndia Staff
