Wednesday, May 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNIA arrests banned PFI member Saheer KV, accused in RSS leader Srinivasan’s murder case
News Reports
Updated:

NIA arrests banned PFI member Saheer KV, accused in RSS leader Srinivasan’s murder case

Saheer KV was absconding since the crime and was carrying a reward of Rs 4,00,000

ANI
6

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another Popular Front of India (PFI) member who was wanted in the gruesome murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Srinivasan in Kerala’s Palakkad district in April last year.

The accused, Saheer KV, was absconding since the crime and was carrying a reward of Rs 4,00,000. An NIA Fugitive Tracking Team (FTT) tracked him to a relative’s house in Palakkad district and arrested him. A resident of Palakkad, Saheer was part of the PFI Assault and Protection Team that had carried out the targeted killing. Saheer was also responsible for providing protection to the main assailants of Srinivasan.

NIA investigations showed that the accused, who was PFI’s Pattambi Area President, was involved in various conspiracies of the PFI leaders to eliminate Srinivasan, as part of the banned outfit’s bigger scheme to create terror among members of a particular community and to establish Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

Earlier on March 17, the NIA filed a chargesheet against 59 accused, including the PFI as an organisation in the case.

One of these accused, identified as Abdul Naser, died on January 2 this year, said the NIA, adding “Efforts are on to track and trace the remaining 11 absconding accused, out of the total of 59 identified as involved in the conspiracy so far.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Most divorces are arising from love marriages only’: Justice BR Gavai of the Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -

‘We will definitely lift his suspension’: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy says Tiger Raja Singh’s suspension will be revoked at the right time

OpIndia Staff -

Some words improper but public persons should be thick-skinned: Delhi HC on Gautam Gambhir’s defamation suit, issues notice to Punjab Kesari & others

OpIndia Staff -

British Board of Film Classification clears The Kerala Story for theatrical release days after causing a delay in certification

OpIndia Staff -

Fact Check: viral video showing Muslim couple helping Hindu priest is old, dramatised and scripted

OpIndia Staff -

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art returns 16 smuggled artefacts worth over Rs 9.8 crore to India, were sold by jailed smuggler Subhash Kapoor

OpIndia Staff -

J Sai Deepak demolishes Nehruvian-Marxist monopoly over history in two books: European and Middle Eastern coloniality, truth about partition, pan-Islamism and more

Jinit Jain -

Gujarat: Altaf and Musa arrested from Gir Somnath for exploiting Hindu devotees, had extorted lakhs by performing fake tantric rituals

OpIndia Staff -

US State Dept criticises India on religious freedom using dubious data fed by Christian evangelists and radical Islamist groups. Read Details

Dibakar Dutta -

Maharashtra: Hindus perform purification rituals at the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik after Muslims tried to desecrate, put Chadar on Shivling

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
633,417FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com