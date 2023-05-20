11 criminal cases, including one relating to alleged washroom tap theft, have been registered against Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry, the former Pakistani federal minister for Information and Broadcasting and senior vice-president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu considered the PTI leader’s request for information on the FIRs lodged against him and the Punjab police presented a report on all the cases they had filed against the latter during the hearing.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry is the subject of case 889/23, which was brought forward at Multan Cantonment Police Station. Muzaffar Hanif is the one who submitted the complaint in the case in which pipes and a tap were stolen from a school. A second accusation against the politician is that he helped steal electrical wire from the Khairpur Bhatta Government Primary School.

Three cases were brought forth by the Multan Cantonment Police, while one each was filed at Jalilabad, Multan and Old Kotwali police stations. In accordance with the reports, Fawad Chaudhry has been proven innocent in one case filed by the Attock New Airport Police, while two further cases filed in Multan and Faisalabad had been dismissed.

He was reportedly the subject of two cases at the Sarwar Road and Race Course Police Stations in Lahore, three cases at the Multan Cantonment, and one case in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan. He is also facing charges at the police stations in Attock, Jhelum and Faisalabad.

His attorney voiced worry about the filing of politically motivated, bogus lawsuits against him, arguing that the court should learn the specifics of each case and stop harassing the former federal minister. The hearing was postponed until May 22 by Lahore High Court.

However, some reports suggested that Punjab Police Department has denied that Fawad Chaudhry was implicated in a theft and pipe-breaking case. He is not connected to any such crime, according to the police. Multan Police, who claimed that no one had been named in connection with the incident, categorically rejected his involvement.