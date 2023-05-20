A woman was reportedly raped on Friday, May 19 in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan by Kuldeep Kumar, alias Deep Kamboj Malukpura, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Punjab, along with three of his relatives, Vijay Kamboj, Aman Kamboj, and Smile Kamboj. Rajasthan Police have booked all four accused following a complaint by the victim.

Deep Kamboj had lost to Sandeep Jakhar of Congress from the Abohar assembly constituency during the last assembly elections in Punjab.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 376(2)(n) (repeatedly raping the same woman), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354(g) (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The woman has also made a complaint to the Fazilka police station in Punjab, and Deep Kamboj has responded by making a counter-complaint to Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avneet Kaur Sidhu, claiming that the former was a mastermind behind honeytraps who extorted money from several individuals. According to Fazilka police, they are looking into the allegations made by both parties.

In her complaint in Sri Ganganagar, the victim woman alleged that on December 14, 2022, she visited the politician at the party headquarters in Abohar to request his help with a fictitious case that had been filed against her and her family.

Kamboj asked her to accompany him in his vehicle so that he can understand the case. He then took her to a motel in Sri Ganganagar where he sexually assaulted her. Based on the complaint, when she resisted, he warned her of dire consequences.

The alleged victim said that ten days ago, Kamboj brought her back to his office in Abohar together with the other perpetrators and threatened to broadcast her offensive pictures and videos on social media.

The woman underwent medical testing on May 16 and discovered she was pregnant. She brought up the matter with Deep Kamboj, and he allegedly called her to Abohar.

She further added that she met the offender and his associates but they gave her a cold drink that was spiked with medication, resulting in a miscarriage without her consent.

When contacted, Deep Kamboj Malukpura refuted all the charges. “The woman is a honeytrap mastermind and the truth will come out soon. Lives of many brothers had been ruined by this woman but now I will not let anyone fall victim to it,” he accused. He did admit, though, that he had been in touch with the female for a while.