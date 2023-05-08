Sameer Kaushal, a radio host based out of Canada, demanded the Trudeau government take action against Khalistani elements that pose a threat to the law and order of the country. The demand was made during a webinar that discussed the Bloom report, which shed light on how Khalistani extremists were using democracies to execute their nefarious designs.

Speaking at the seminar, Sameer Kaushal, the host at Sher-e-Punjab Radio in Canada and who was attacked by Khalistani extremists in March this year, expressed appreciation for Bloom’s report, which was initiated in 2019 when then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed resetting the ‘faith, religion, community’ program in the United Kingdom.

Kaushal also shared his own experience of violence at the hands of Khalistani extremists. Last month, the Indian High Commissioner’s visit to Canada’s Western coast was disrupted by Khalistani protesters who also prevented Kaushal, a recognized media person, from attending the event and subjected him to violence.

The radio host added that the Khalistanis are using religion to radicalize innocent citizens worldwide, creating a false narrative of the Indian government’s neglect of Sikh rights. He urged Canada to follow the UK’s lead and speak out against Khalistani violence in the country through the Bloom report.

N.C. Bipindra, the Chairman of Law and Society Alliance hosted the webinar, where he stated that the Khalistani movement does not represent the majority of the innocent Sikh population worldwide. He emphasized that Sikhism is considered one of the purest forms of religion, with its followers actively engaged in humanitarian aid.

Another speaker, Anilesh Mahajan, Deputy Editor at India Today, also appreciated Colin Bloom’s efforts in the report published by the British government. Mahajan noted that the increasing Khalistani activities in Western countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada are being overlooked by their respective governments under the guise of freedom of speech and expression.

Since there are no policies outlining the audit of non-governmental organizations in these countries, gurudwaras are considered safe havens for pro-Khalistani activists, he added. Gurudwaras in Toronto, for example, are believed to be harbour grounds for people involved in extortion.

Mahajan stated that Khalistanis use a global criminal network that is actively funded by Pakistan. He provided an example of a man known as the “man of charity” who runs an NGO in India and carries out acts of donation in various countries, including Somalia. However, the man is secretly funded by Pakistan’s ISI and has close ties to Khalistani leaders, allowing them to expand their soft power worldwide.

The Khalistani ideology, Mahajan added, has also infiltrated Punjab’s cinema and music industry. He emphasized the need to understand the strategy of such radicals as they seek to undermine democratic values in various countries.

Pro-Khalistan extremists promoting ethno-nationalist agenda: Bloom Report

Colin Bloom, an independent faith engagement advisor, published a review commissioned by British authorities, recommending that the UK government investigate extremist activity within the country’s Sikh community amidst the backdrop of pro-Khalistan elements inciting violence and intimidation.

According to the report, a “small but highly vocal and aggressive minority of British Sikhs who can be described as pro-Khalistan extremists” are promoting an “ethno-nationalist agenda”. Some of these extremists are also known to support and incite violence and intimidation in their efforts to establish an independent state called Khalistan.

The report stated that the “subversive, sectarian, and discriminatory activities” of such elements are not representative of the majority of British Sikhs. The “extremist fringe ideology within the pro-Khalistan movement” has caused division within British Sikh communities.

The report further added that the UK government “should clearly define and investigate extremist activity and identify where this exists within the Sikh community, taking steps to develop a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of subversive and sectarian Sikh extremist activity”.

Khalistanis’ protest against Bloom report fails as no one turns up

On April 29 (local time), an embarrassing situation occurred for the Khalistani elements in London as no one turned up for the protest they had called for outside the Indian High Commission office. The protest was called against the report submitted by Colin Bloom, an independent faith engagement adviser, where he used the word “Sikh extremism”.

As per local reports, despite the call for protests on April 29 on various social media platforms, none turned up. Speaking to the media house, UK police said they were aware of the protests and stationed police personnel outside the HCI office. There was constant patrolling, and police vehicles were on standby. However, protesters did not turn up.