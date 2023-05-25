Thursday, May 25, 2023
Updated:

Rajasthan: Bhagwan Parshuram Yatra organized by Hindus in Kaman halted midway after stone pelting by people of a ‘specific community’, some detained

It is also alleged that a police constable named Shaheed provided the attackers with sticks, instead of trying to calm the situation. The Hindus eventually stopped the Yatra and called the police

OpIndia Staff
Image- ETV Bharat
On Wednesday, Bhagwan Prshuram Yatra organized by Hindus in the Jurhera village of Kaman, Rajasthan was attacked by some persons from a specific community who pelted stones at the participants, leaving them injured.

According to an ETV Bharat report, the Yatra was organized on a massive scale on the afternoon of May 24. Amid the yatra, some of the shopkeepers from the specific community opposed the loud sound of the DJ system. The Hindu participants assured to reduce the volume of the DJ. In spite of this, the shopkeepers called some more people from their community and complained about the Yatra.

The mob belonging to the specific community then pelted stones at the Yatra and also used lathis to stop the Hindus from dancing to the DJ music. It is also alleged that a police constable named Shaheed provided the attackers with sticks, instead of trying to calm the situation.

The Hindus eventually stopped the Yatra and called the police. They also demanded strict action against the accused persons. The police took cognizance of the incident and assured the detention of the accused persons. The Yatra was then officially concluded.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghawal also commented on the issue and slammed the ruling party in the state for favouring and boosting the specific community for votes. He also indicated that the Congress party was torturing the Hindu society in the state of Rajasthan.

Tensions continue to prevail in the Juraher village after the incident. Additional SP Himmat Singh, DSP Pradeep Yadav, Kaman Police Station Officer Ramkrishna Yadav, Gopalgarh Police Station Officer Ramnaresh along with some other police personnel have been deployed at the spot. Reports mention that some of the people have also been taken into custody and are being interrogated in the case.

“During the Shobha Yatra, there was a dispute due to misunderstanding between the two parties. After reaching the spot, the police persuaded the people and got the Shobha Yatra completed. Some people have also been detained from the spot. Sector’s Police personnel has been posted in Jurhara town,” Pradeep Yadav, DSP Kaman confirmed.

It is also believed that the Hindu Brahmin community who had organized the Yatra held a meeting after the incident and has planned to file an official complaint against the accused. The injured persons were immediately shifted to the hospital and are attaining proper treatment.

