Sakshi murder case: Not just Sakshi, Sahil Khan had a kill list of five people, murder seems to be premeditated, according to police

In the horrific Sakshi murder case, according to a recent update, the accused, Sahil Khan had planned to murder five more people along with the deceased victim. According to the CCTV footage, Sahil had been preparing to murder the victim since the morning of May 28.

Reportedly, the investigation has started to reveal that it was not a ‘crime of passion,’ rather it was a premeditated murder. He had been strolling across the street where he murdered the victim since the morning. In addition to Sakshi, the accused planned to murder her ex-boyfriend Praveen and two to three other youths. Before murdering Sakshi, the accused had consumed alcohol.

In another CCTV footage recovered by the police, Sahil was seen talking to a person minutes before the crime. During the questioning, Sahil Sarfaraz Khan confessed to the horrific murder and claimed that victim Sakshi and her friends had on Thursday (May 25) threatened to thrash him if persisted in pressuring Sakshi to patch up with him. The two were in a relationship since June 2021, however, they had frequent arguments and finally, the victim told Sahil that she wanted to break up with him.

According to the police, accused Sahil met the victim on Thursday, forcing her to resume their relationship, however, when the victim refused, he hurled abuses at her in front of her three friends. Following this, the victim’s friends threatened to beat him. One of the friends of the victim, Neetu, reportedly, used her husband’s name, who is lodged in Tihar Jail to threaten Sahil. After the alleged insult, Sahil decided to murder Sakshi.

Reportedly, Sahil claimed to the police that Sakshi had started meeting her ex-boyfriend Praveen with whom she was in a relationship three-four years ago. The two remained friends despite their break up. He claimed that the victim grew close to her ex-boyfriend as he doing better financially adding that this led to problems in their relationship.

According to police, the accused bought the knife used in the crime from Haridwar 15 days before the murder. Following the murder, he claimed to have thrown the knife in the bushes near Gupta Colony as he headed towards Rithala metro station while escaping to his aunt’s home in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

Meanwhile, police will be questioning Praveen who is currently residing in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, the police will be checking the mobile phone and social media accounts of the accused Sahil Khan. Interestingly, OpIndia reported that on his Instagram profile, Sahil had uploaded a story saying fearing any God other than Allah is considered ‘Shirk’. On top of that, Sakshi’s friend has claimed that Sakshi knew Sahil as a Hindu and therefore, the police will also be probing the Love Jihad angle in the case.

On Sunday (May 28, 2023), Sakshi was going to attend the birthday of her friend Neetu’s son. Neetu was one of her close friends and she used to often stay at her place as Neetu’s husband is in jail. Neetu informed the media after the murder that Sahil and Sakshi knew each other for 3-4 years. “For the past few days, they had been fighting over some issues and Sakishi didn’t want to talk to Sahil. She had gone out to buy some stuff for my son’s birthday but she never returned,” Neetu said.

Neetu said that Sakshi was approached by Sahil while she was waiting for one of their friends named Aarti. As per Neetu, the duo happened to engage in a fight and then Sahil, who had already come with the intention to murder, stabbed her around 20 times. He also crushed the victim’s head with a concrete block leading to her instant death.