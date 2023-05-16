Tuesday, May 16, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSouth Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat, search underway
News Reports
Updated:

South Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat, search underway

Earlier on May 12, a bomb threat was received at Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, but turned out to be a hoax after the police found nothing "suspicious", an official said.

ANI
Image source: Business Standard
6

Panic gripped a school in the national capital after it received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning via e-mail, informed Delhi Police officials.

Soon after receiving the information, Delhi Police and other teams rushed to Pushp Vihar’s Amrita School and conducted a thorough search operation. 

“A thorough checking of the school has been done through Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) but nothing was found,” said DCP South Chandan Chowdhary. As per the Delhi Police, an investigation is underway.

Earlier on May 12, a bomb threat was received at Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, but turned out to be a hoax after the police found nothing “suspicious”, an official said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo, information was received yesterday regarding a bomb threat e-mail received by DPS Mathura Road.

“Police and Bomb Disposal Squad reached the school. Later it was found that the e-mail was sent by a student. 2 Bomb Disposal teams along with dogs and local staff manually searched the school but nothing suspicious was found, it was a hoax call,” he added.

According to the official, after reaching the school, “Police checked the computer system/mail of school, wherein it was found the said mail was received on Thursday around at 6:17 p.m. From the technical investigation, we came to know that the said email address belongs to a student, who denied sending the mail,” said the official.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi bomb threat
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Congress in Karnataka might use 20% of state budget, an estimated sum of Rs 62,000 crore to provide the freebies it promised before elections:...

OpIndia Staff -

SGPC honours parents of man who shot a woman dead for drinking alcohol inside Gurudwara complex, crowd showers flower petals on him

OpIndia Staff -

Bill SB403 and the ‘liberal’ ecosystem: An equivalent of ‘wajib-ul-qatl’, here is the payoff that ‘liberals’ seek by masking caste an issue in the...

Ganesh R -

As filmmakers say movie shadow banned due to govt ‘alert’, Tamil Nadu govt claims in SC that theatres stopped screening ‘The Kerala Story’ voluntarily

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: Two days after AAP wins Jalandhar LS by-poll, Bhagwant Mann government increases electricity tariff across the board

OpIndia Staff -

Disney’s Aladdin, Mena Massoud, deactivates his Twitter account after being attacked over his comment on potential earnings of ‘The Little Mermaid’

ANI -

Prayagraj police issue lookout notice against Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen, Guddu Muslim and Sabir: Details

ANI -

Sachin Pilot threatens his own government in Rajasthan, says if his demands are not men, he will launch an ‘andolan’: His demands and what...

ANI -

‘Kashmiri Muslims led a mob to attack a student for praising ‘The Kerala Story’: Eyewitness of GMC hostel scuffle that left one injured

OpIndia Staff -

Nashik: Muslim mob tries to barge into Trimbakeshwar temple to offer ‘chadar’ on revered Shivling, security personnel thwart bid

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
633,417FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com