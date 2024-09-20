While the release of many Indian films is banned in Pakistan, a controversial Pakistani film featuring a notorious sympathiser of terrorist Hafiz Saeed, is all set to be released in India. Notably, Pakistan’s only Rs 100 crore grossing film, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ will be released in India on 2nd October. The film has been in controversy for several years as it features Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, a notorious sympathiser of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Initially, the makers of the film had scheduled its release in December 2022 but after facing massive backlash in India, its release in India was postponed “indefinitely”.

Recently, the filmmakers shared a poster of the film from the official Instagram account of ‘Maula Jatt’ to inform about its release date. The caption read, “Two years on, The Legend of Maula Jatt is still unstoppable! Witness the epic saga on the big screen in India from 2nd October 2024. Cinema listing to be shared soon.”

Announcement of film’s release triggers outrage

Several netizens have expressed disappointment and registered their protest over the release of a Pakistani film in India when the country continues to carry out terrorism against India. They have also cited Hamza Abbasi’s praise for a terrorist who killed scores of innocent people in India and carried out one of the worst terrorist attacks on Indian soil, 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Pak movie of actor who supported terrorist Hafiz Saeed who has killed 100s of Indians is getting released in India.



While nationalist Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' is not getting certificate from censorboard. pic.twitter.com/Xfp5XvaBNu — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) September 19, 2024

Pakistani Terrorist Sympathyser and anti Indian Actor's film is releasing in India and India playing cricket with Bangladesh.

What are we upto? #BoycottBangladeshCricket #BoycottPakistaniFilms pic.twitter.com/rS7eaXYlXn — AKTK (@AKTKbasics) September 19, 2024

Expressing disappointment, the Head of BJP Maharashtra social media team, Ashutosh Dubey wrote, “It raises concerns about how @ZeeStudios_ can proceed with the release of this Pakistani film, considering that the funds generated from Indian audiences may potentially be utilized for activities that threaten India’s security.”

It raises concerns about how @ZeeStudios_ can proceed with the release of this Pakistani film, considering that the funds generated from Indian audiences may potentially be utilized for activities that threaten India’s security.#BoycottZeeStudios pic.twitter.com/eZwZyIvIZI — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) September 18, 2024

Another X user wrote, “How can Pakistani films be cleared for screening in India? Pakistan is sponsoring terror in India & we are allowing them to make money from India?”

The film is based on a 1979 Pakistani cult classic titled, ‘Maula Jatt.’ The remake features actor Fawad Khan as the hero ‘Maula Jatt’ who fights his nemesis and finest warrior in Punjab by the name of Noori Natt (played by Hamza Ali Abbassi).

Zee Studios had bought the Indian rights for this all-time high-grosser Pakistani film. In December 2022, the makers had planned to release the film in Punjab and Delhi to target Punjabi speakers. However, the announcement of the film’s release had triggered a massive outrage in the country. Netizens registered their outrage stating that Pakistani films should not be released in India especially when the Islamic Republic continues to sponsor terrorism in India. Netizens had also demanded a ban on the film’s release in India.

Moreover, the movie had also courted controversy for starting actor Hamza Ali Abbassi, known for his admiration of 26/11 terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and his support for Hafiz Saeed, 2-Nation Theory

OpIndia had reported on in December 2022 that Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, who plays a crucial role in the movie, has been unabashed in his vocal support for the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed.

The movie features actor Fawad Khan as the hero ‘Maula Jatt’ who fights his nemesis and finest warrior in Punjab by the name of Noori Natt. This character of Noori Natt is played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is known for being a terrorist sympathiser and an active proponent of the divisive ‘Two Nation theory.’

While responding to a tweet by Donald Trump in 2019, the actor claimed, “You unbelievable idiot! Hafiz Saeed publicly condemned the Mumbai attacks in an interview I conducted.”

Following the arrest of Hafiz Saeed by Pakistani law enforcement authorities in July 2019, Hamza Ali Abbasi extended his support to the terrorist and absolved him of any wrongdoing. He also applauded the extremists who came out in support of the 26/11 mastermind.

“Hafiz Saeed is not a terrorist! His only fault? He speaks for & rallies the youth for Kashmir!” the Pakistani actor claimed in a 2019 tweet, despite being sanctioned by the United Nations a decade earlier.

In one instance, the Pakistani actor went on to claim that Hafiz Saeed had done great work for non-Muslims of Pakistan and that he bore no ill will against India or Indians.

The brainwashed Pakistani actor has been a long-proponent of the divisive ‘Two Nation Theory’, which claims that ‘Hindus’ and ‘Muslims’ are not just two religious communities but nations in themselves (and cannot coexist).

Under the pretext of criticising the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he unleashed his bigotry on Twitter. “On 14th August 1947, we got Pakistan because Jinnah Sahab argued that Muslims of the sub-continent are in danger of being oppressed by the Hindu majority,” he had claimed.

“…And once more history proved him right because of Citizenship Amendment Act by Modi/RSS/BJP Hindutva raj, I thank Allah for PAKISTAN,” Hamza Ali Abbasi had remarked.