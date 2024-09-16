Rahul Gandhi and his dangerous rhetoric in the USA: Here is why the people need to defeat the venom

A quote attributed to Stephen King goes “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, shame on both of us.” We have been fooled 3 times by the dynasty already. Who is the fool here?

As the late journalist Khushwant Singh, no fan of the BJP, and many others pointed out, Indira Gandhi played with fire when she encouraged Bhindranwale and his violent murderous politics. She got burnt but not before burning Punjab and the country and scarring it for decades. Not to speak of countless innocent lives lost.

One would have thought her son would have learnt the lesson and kept off dangerous murderous maniacs. Alas, no. He chose to meddle in Sri Lankan affairs, first supporting & training and later opposing the LTTE led by Prabakharan – often described in “The Hindu” editorials as a Polpotist (We must trust our leftists to know a Polpotist, after all, Pol Pot was a communist and very much a comrade. Only the Khmer Rouge was not obedient to Beijing so some of our comrades didn’t like them, not because they murdered millions). Rajiv’s goal obviously was to regain a foothold in TN politics, lost to the Dravidian parties in the 60s. We know how that ended up.

His fascist dimwit son now tries to incite the Sikhs and walk around with a matchstick in an incendiary environment – just to capture power in Delhi and resume the loot interrupted by voters in 2014.

Although everyone knows he is a dimwit and was lying through his teeth, the danger is that his remarks will now trigger competitive politics that is destructive. Akalis, even as they condemned Congress, promptly picked up on it. So did the Khalistani terrorists operating from the safety of North American woke state protection. The contest will now be who will say worse things about the condition of Sikhs and hence do one better. Rahul Gandhi may find himself outwitted fairly soon. The country, of course, will find itself in a deeper mess. Does he care? Of course, not. Nor did his Papa or his granny.

More importantly, while the Stalinist left was ambivalent during the reign of his Papa and granny, now the entire leftist ecosystem is solidly behind Rahul Gandhi because in him they see the ONLY chance to gain power without responsibility and resume their pogrom on Hinduism. The wokes and their moneybags like Soros or Ford that provide the international reach and Western academia coolie network and oped pages of NYT, WaPO etc., have already lost their investment in Kejriwal and will not write off Rahul Gandhi that quickly. He will be backed up to the hilt. They are.

Media bootlickers are trying to tell us that as he is “only a LOP” his statements should not be taken seriously or debated. After all, licking up after the clown Prince and his verbal diarrhoea is their duty as “fearless” journalists. Some of them don’t spend too much time checking if it is merely verbal – lest they be outlicked by other eager serfs. These are the same frauds that thought becoming the LOP was a great achievement and a ‘constitutional’ position. And that Modi is not respecting him enough by giving a front seat everywhere. They too know, in Rahul, they have the best and perhaps only route to revive their “idea of India” – where table scraps of dynastic loot kept them well-fed and living farmhouse lifestyles.

It was not just the Sikh remark, it was also the incendiary anti-outsider rant in Kashmir that needs to be considered as well. Rahul Gandhi practically painted a trigger on the backs of each migrant worker whose life was in any way in danger. Remember, loose talk about insider-outsider politics in Kashmir Valley is different from doing it in Chennai or Bangalore. After all, the liberal adjacent Islamist terrorists have brutally murdered several “outsiders” – poor migrant workers. To kindle this fire deliberately while being aware of this cruel reality is nothing short of a crime against humanity. But having decided on a scorched earth strategy to capture power, the fascist dynasty just doesn’t care.

And we are not even getting into the topic of the caste war he is trying to ignite by questioning the caste of everyone from journalists to beauty pageant contestants. He knows – the corrupt brown-nosed media will not question his own caste or the track record and contribution of his family in keeping the subaltern out of power and in penury.

Coming back to the point about fools that got us started, let me make it clear. If we are going to be fooled by Rahul Gandhi and the venomous politics of the fascist famiglia, that too for the 3rd time, we are the fools.

You might say – “What is Modi doing about this?” After all, to blame Modi for everything is the fashionable thing to do, even for many BJP supporters.

I think Modi will find his hands tied for a few reasons – First by even attacking him on this, he is only giving the fascist clown more media visibility that he cannot buy already. Second, as I mentioned earlier, with the rock-solid backing of the entire woke media/academia network and Beijing’s leftist coolies that control the Pidi media will go ballistic. Focus will entirely shift to a “chilling climate for dissent”. Third, our legal system is designed to protect such malcontents provided they are elite and powerful – after a 10-20 year process and with 500 adjournments, he may get away with a simple apology in court. By then the tukde mission may have been successfully accomplished.

Yes, Modi and BJP can take him on politically – by taking their case directly to the public including the Sikhs and others.

No, it is up to us, citizens that care, to defeat this venom. If we stay united and make it clear politics of hate, venom and separatism cannot win, even a dimwit and his Politburo or woke Gestapo handlers will get the message. Maybe they will supply him with a new tune to recite. Maybe they will find a new mouthpiece that will do a better job of regurgitating their waste. Maybe they will go back to supporting Kejriwal’s brand of anarchist, equally destructive politics. Maybe, new opposition will emerge. Maybe, Congress leaders will grow a pair and decide it is about time they serve the country and not a corrupt fascist family that is about to burn it down.

At this point, ANYTHING looks better.