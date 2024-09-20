Friday, September 20, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMamata Banerjee seals Bengal-Jharkhand border accusing Jharkhand of causing floods, centre clarifies regulation committee...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mamata Banerjee seals Bengal-Jharkhand border accusing Jharkhand of causing floods, centre clarifies regulation committee has Bengal representative, Assam CM slams JMM for silence

Assam CM noted that Jharkhand is not at fault as the people of Bengal are suffering from floods because of the failure of the Bengal government. Consequently, he lambasted CM Soren stating that for JMM, “Rajneeti Dharm is greater than Raj Dharm”.

OpIndia Staff
Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Hemant Soren’s silence as Mamata Banerjee blames Jharkhand for causing floods in Bengal
Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Hemant Soren’s silence as Mamata Banerjee blames Jharkhand for causing floods in Bengal (Image Source - Aaj Tak and OpIndia Archive)
8

On Friday (20th September), Assam CM and BJP’s In-charge for Jharkhand elections, Himanta Biswa Assam came down heavily on Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. He accused the JMM leader of not “protecting the dignity of the state” and maintaining ‘silence’ on Mamata Banerjee’s remarks blaming Jharkhand for causing floods in Bengal. 

Assam CM noted that Jharkhand is not at fault as the people of Bengal are suffering from floods because of the failure of the Bengal government. Consequently, he lambasted CM Soren stating that for JMM, “Rajneeti Dharm is greater than Raj Dharm”. 

The recent row erupted after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blamed Jharkhand for floods in several districts of Bengal. Yesterday, CM Banerjee issued an order to seal West Bengal-Jharkhand border check posts, which has led to the queuing up of heavy vehicles on highways that connect the two states.

Hundreds of trucks were stopped at check posts such as Maithon on NH-19, Duburdihi in Paschim Bardhaman, and Bhalagora and Balarampur in Purulia

According to reports, CM Banerjee has ordered the sealing of the Bengal-Jharkhand border alleging that the flood-like situation in the state has risen since Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) is releasing water from its dam to save Jharkhand.

She brazened it out by accusing the DVC of causing “man-made” floods in Bengal. She also threatened to sever all ties with the corporation. Furthermore, she accused the Jharkhand government of failing to conduct dredging at the DVC dams which according to her led to the release of water and caused flooding in several districts of West Bengal.

As per media reports, while the Jharkhand officials are tightlipped over her remarks blaming Jharkhand for floods in Bengal, they are shocked by this action of the Bengal government. According to government sources, senior officials have been informed about this, but the matter is yet to be resolved. 

Following Mamata Banerjee’s accusations, the Union Ministry of Power clarified that the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) does not make decisions regarding the release of excess water during heavy rain periods on its own. 

Taking to X, the Ministry clarified that all releases are as advised by the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee, which has representatives from the Government of West Bengal, the Government of Jharkhand, the Central Water Commission Member Secretary, and DVC. 

Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Hemant Soren’s silence

In the wake of these developments, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Jharkhand CM for failing to “protect the dignity of the state” and remaining silent on Mamata’s remarks blaming Jharkhand when his state is not even at fault. 

In a post on X, Sarma stated that CM Banerjee has sealed the Bengal-Jharkhand border to “teach a lesson” to the people of Jharkhand. He also shared a media report regarding the Bengal government’s decision to seal the border.   

Slamming Jharkhand CM’s silence over this issue, CM Assam wrote, “The people of Bengal are suffering from floods due to the failure of the Bengal government. But I am surprised that Mamata Didi is not venting her anger on her officers, but on the people of Jharkhand. She is teaching a lesson to the people of Jharkhand by blocking the state’s border, and the honorable Chief Minister of Jharkhand is silent.”

He added, “The BJP government at the centre has also said that Jharkhand is not at fault for the Bengal floods. This issue is not related to any political party, it is a matter of honour for the people of Jharkhand. But JMM has maintained silence because for them ‘Rajneeti ka dharm’ is greater than Raj Dharm. The people of Jharkhand should think whether you should give a chance again to a party which is unable to protect the dignity of its state?” 

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Andhra Congress President writes to Amit Shah demanding CBI probe into animal fat found in Tirupati laddus, says issue related to crores of people

ANI -

Maharashtra govt orders probe into fake PAN card scam, BJP leader says large scale PAN card fraud is going on in Malad

OpIndia Staff -

‘Sandip Ghosh was taking orders from someone’: CBI report makes shocking revelations in RG Kar College rape and murder case

OpIndia Staff -

Israeli airstrikes destroy over 1000 Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels in Lebanon after pager, walkie-talkie explosions

OpIndia Staff -

Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan calls for national ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ after reports confirm the presence of animal fat in Tirupati Prasadam

OpIndia Staff -

Odisha: Army officer and his fiancée allegedly abused, assaulted and the woman molested by cops inside police station in Bhubaneswar, 5 police officers suspended

OpIndia Staff -

879 Hezbollah members killed due to explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies, reveals group’s internal military intel documents

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka Congress govt increased prices for Nandini ghee and a year later, beef fat, pig fat and fish oil found in Tirupati Laddu prasadam:...

OpIndia Staff -

‘100 crore people would have got laddus, did you enjoy beef?’ Pro-Congress Dravidian activist pokes fun at Hindus over Tirupati prasadam issue

OpIndia Staff -

IAMC, with ties to terror outfit LeT, publishes dubious survey to malign Hindu Americans as ‘racist’: Read the truth behind the propaganda

Dibakar Dutta -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com