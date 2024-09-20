On Friday (20th September), Assam CM and BJP’s In-charge for Jharkhand elections, Himanta Biswa Assam came down heavily on Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. He accused the JMM leader of not “protecting the dignity of the state” and maintaining ‘silence’ on Mamata Banerjee’s remarks blaming Jharkhand for causing floods in Bengal.

Assam CM noted that Jharkhand is not at fault as the people of Bengal are suffering from floods because of the failure of the Bengal government. Consequently, he lambasted CM Soren stating that for JMM, “Rajneeti Dharm is greater than Raj Dharm”.

The recent row erupted after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blamed Jharkhand for floods in several districts of Bengal. Yesterday, CM Banerjee issued an order to seal West Bengal-Jharkhand border check posts, which has led to the queuing up of heavy vehicles on highways that connect the two states.

Hundreds of trucks were stopped at check posts such as Maithon on NH-19, Duburdihi in Paschim Bardhaman, and Bhalagora and Balarampur in Purulia

According to reports, CM Banerjee has ordered the sealing of the Bengal-Jharkhand border alleging that the flood-like situation in the state has risen since Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) is releasing water from its dam to save Jharkhand.

ডিভিসি'র ছাড়া বিপুল পরিমাণ জলে দক্ষিণবঙ্গের বিস্তীর্ণ এলাকা আজ বন্যা কবলিত। ঝাড়খণ্ডের জলে বাংলা প্লাবিত হচ্ছে। সাড়ে তিন লক্ষ কিউসেক জল ছাড়া হয়েছে ডিভিসি থেকে। এত জল এর আগে ছাড়া হয়নি। পরিকল্পিত ভাবে বাংলায় এই ম্যান মেড বন্যা করা হচ্ছে। আমি নিজে ডিভিসি'র সঙ্গে কথা বলেছি।… pic.twitter.com/SfWjsOunpb — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 18, 2024

She brazened it out by accusing the DVC of causing “man-made” floods in Bengal. She also threatened to sever all ties with the corporation. Furthermore, she accused the Jharkhand government of failing to conduct dredging at the DVC dams which according to her led to the release of water and caused flooding in several districts of West Bengal.

As per media reports, while the Jharkhand officials are tightlipped over her remarks blaming Jharkhand for floods in Bengal, they are shocked by this action of the Bengal government. According to government sources, senior officials have been informed about this, but the matter is yet to be resolved.

Following Mamata Banerjee’s accusations, the Union Ministry of Power clarified that the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) does not make decisions regarding the release of excess water during heavy rain periods on its own.

All releases are as advised by the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC), which has representatives from Govt. of W Bengal, Govt. of Jharkhand, Central Water Commission (Member Secretary) and from DVC. — Ministry of Power (@MinOfPower) September 19, 2024

Taking to X, the Ministry clarified that all releases are as advised by the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee, which has representatives from the Government of West Bengal, the Government of Jharkhand, the Central Water Commission Member Secretary, and DVC.

Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Hemant Soren’s silence

In the wake of these developments, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Jharkhand CM for failing to “protect the dignity of the state” and remaining silent on Mamata’s remarks blaming Jharkhand when his state is not even at fault.

In a post on X, Sarma stated that CM Banerjee has sealed the Bengal-Jharkhand border to “teach a lesson” to the people of Jharkhand. He also shared a media report regarding the Bengal government’s decision to seal the border.

Slamming Jharkhand CM’s silence over this issue, CM Assam wrote, “The people of Bengal are suffering from floods due to the failure of the Bengal government. But I am surprised that Mamata Didi is not venting her anger on her officers, but on the people of Jharkhand. She is teaching a lesson to the people of Jharkhand by blocking the state’s border, and the honorable Chief Minister of Jharkhand is silent.”

बंगाल सरकार की विफलता की वजह से बंगाल के लोग बाढ़ से पीड़ित हैं। लेकिन मैं हैरान हूँ कि ममता दीदी अपनी नाराज़गी अपने अफसरों पर नहीं, बल्कि झारखंड की जनता पर निकाल रही हैं। वह राज्य की सीमा को बांधकर झारखंड की जनता को सबक सिखा रही हैं, और झारखंड के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री मौन हैं।… pic.twitter.com/xfO48rtCy0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2024

He added, “The BJP government at the centre has also said that Jharkhand is not at fault for the Bengal floods. This issue is not related to any political party, it is a matter of honour for the people of Jharkhand. But JMM has maintained silence because for them ‘Rajneeti ka dharm’ is greater than Raj Dharm. The people of Jharkhand should think whether you should give a chance again to a party which is unable to protect the dignity of its state?”

