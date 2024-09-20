Friday, September 20, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Sandip Ghosh was taking orders from someone': CBI report makes shocking revelations in RG...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Sandip Ghosh was taking orders from someone’: CBI report makes shocking revelations in RG Kar College rape and murder case

Furthermore, the CBI report confirmed that the crime scene was tampered with causing complications in the investigation. Notably, Ghosh was arrested on 14th September for allegedly tampering with evidence.

OpIndia Staff
rg kar cbi
(image via IndiaToday)
10

Amid an ongoing CBI investigation, the medical registration of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College was suspended on 19th September. The West Bengal Medical Council had earlier issued a show cause notice, demanding an explanation from the accused doctor as to why his medical registration had not been revoked. Ghosh’s licence was revoked under several provisions of the Bengal Medical Act. Meanwhile, the CBI submission report related to the RG Kar College rape and murder case has revealed that Sandip Ghosh was absent from the crime scene.

The CBI in its report submitted before the court alleged that Sandip Ghosh failed to monitor the situation closely during the incident. He arrived at the hospital after the local police had arrived. Moreover, Ghosh spoke multiple times to Tala Police Station in-charge Abhijit Mandal before arriving, as per reports. Ghosh was in touch with Abhijit Mondal since 10.03 am on the 9th of August when the trainee doctor’s semi-naked body was found inside the seminar hall. In addition, he was in contact with others. The CBI report suggests that Sandip Ghosh was taking ‘orders’ from ‘someone’.

Furthermore, the CBI report confirmed that the crime scene was tampered with causing complications in the investigation. Notably, Ghosh was arrested on 14th September for allegedly tampering with evidence.

As CBI’s remand note, Ghosh had also attempted to mislead the investigation and deceive the CBI. He also did not intend to get an FIR filed in the RG Kar College doctor’s rape and murder case even as he was in consultation with a lawyer. During the interrogation, Sandip Ghosh was subjected to layered voice analysis (LVA) and polygraph tests.  

“As per the report of CFSL (forensic report), his [Ghosh] version has been found deceptive on certain important issues relating to this case,” the CBI remand note stated.

After reviewing the CBI’s latest status report on the inquiry’s progress, the Supreme Bench chaired by CJI DY Chandrachud stated that disclosing the line of investigation would compromise the probe, however, it opined that the CBI findings are “disturbing”.

“Making a disclosure today of what the CBI is investigating will jeopardize the process, the line, which is taken by the CBI is to unearth the truth. The SHO has been arrested himself, we have seen the status report and the CBI has responded to all of the issues we have raised, including whether the challan was given, what was the process of PMR (post-mortem report), whether the evidence was destroyed, if any complicity by another person, etc,” the CJI said.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Andhra Congress President writes to Amit Shah demanding CBI probe into animal fat found in Tirupati laddus, says issue related to crores of people

ANI -

Mamata Banerjee seals Bengal-Jharkhand border accusing Jharkhand of causing floods, centre clarifies regulation committee has Bengal representative, Assam CM slams JMM for silence

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra govt orders probe into fake PAN card scam, BJP leader says large scale PAN card fraud is going on in Malad

OpIndia Staff -

Israeli airstrikes destroy over 1000 Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels in Lebanon after pager, walkie-talkie explosions

OpIndia Staff -

Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan calls for national ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ after reports confirm the presence of animal fat in Tirupati Prasadam

OpIndia Staff -

Odisha: Army officer and his fiancée allegedly abused, assaulted and the woman molested by cops inside police station in Bhubaneswar, 5 police officers suspended

OpIndia Staff -

879 Hezbollah members killed due to explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies, reveals group’s internal military intel documents

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka Congress govt increased prices for Nandini ghee and a year later, beef fat, pig fat and fish oil found in Tirupati Laddu prasadam:...

OpIndia Staff -

‘100 crore people would have got laddus, did you enjoy beef?’ Pro-Congress Dravidian activist pokes fun at Hindus over Tirupati prasadam issue

OpIndia Staff -

IAMC, with ties to terror outfit LeT, publishes dubious survey to malign Hindu Americans as ‘racist’: Read the truth behind the propaganda

Dibakar Dutta -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com