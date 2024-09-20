‘Sandip Ghosh was taking orders from someone’: CBI report makes shocking revelations in RG Kar College rape and murder case

Amid an ongoing CBI investigation, the medical registration of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College was suspended on 19th September. The West Bengal Medical Council had earlier issued a show cause notice, demanding an explanation from the accused doctor as to why his medical registration had not been revoked. Ghosh’s licence was revoked under several provisions of the Bengal Medical Act. Meanwhile, the CBI submission report related to the RG Kar College rape and murder case has revealed that Sandip Ghosh was absent from the crime scene.

The CBI in its report submitted before the court alleged that Sandip Ghosh failed to monitor the situation closely during the incident. He arrived at the hospital after the local police had arrived. Moreover, Ghosh spoke multiple times to Tala Police Station in-charge Abhijit Mandal before arriving, as per reports. Ghosh was in touch with Abhijit Mondal since 10.03 am on the 9th of August when the trainee doctor’s semi-naked body was found inside the seminar hall. In addition, he was in contact with others. The CBI report suggests that Sandip Ghosh was taking ‘orders’ from ‘someone’.

Furthermore, the CBI report confirmed that the crime scene was tampered with causing complications in the investigation. Notably, Ghosh was arrested on 14th September for allegedly tampering with evidence.

As CBI’s remand note, Ghosh had also attempted to mislead the investigation and deceive the CBI. He also did not intend to get an FIR filed in the RG Kar College doctor’s rape and murder case even as he was in consultation with a lawyer. During the interrogation, Sandip Ghosh was subjected to layered voice analysis (LVA) and polygraph tests.

“As per the report of CFSL (forensic report), his [Ghosh] version has been found deceptive on certain important issues relating to this case,” the CBI remand note stated.

After reviewing the CBI’s latest status report on the inquiry’s progress, the Supreme Bench chaired by CJI DY Chandrachud stated that disclosing the line of investigation would compromise the probe, however, it opined that the CBI findings are “disturbing”.

“Making a disclosure today of what the CBI is investigating will jeopardize the process, the line, which is taken by the CBI is to unearth the truth. The SHO has been arrested himself, we have seen the status report and the CBI has responded to all of the issues we have raised, including whether the challan was given, what was the process of PMR (post-mortem report), whether the evidence was destroyed, if any complicity by another person, etc,” the CJI said.

