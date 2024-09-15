In Karnataka, where extensive arrangements are made for traffic and police at every corner for Eid-e-Milad, the idol of Bhagwan Ganesha was “detained” during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. This situation once again raises the question of why security arrangements are replaced with restrictions during Hindu religious events but not for Muslim festivals. And if the claim is about security, then why was the idol of Bhagwan Ganesha transported in a police van? It seems that the Karnataka Congress government considers law and order as God above all, and if these laws clash with Hindu traditions, even Bhagwan Ganesha has to be taken to the police station.

Administration alert on Eid-e-Milad, and on Ganesh Chaturthi?

On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad on 16th September In Bengaluru, the police issued advisories to manage traffic across the city. Police has been deployed in every street and neighbourhood, with surveillance on every road to ensure no inconvenience during processions. Bengaluru police even changed traffic routes to prevent any hassle for Eid processions. However, it is unfortunate that in the same traffic arrangement, Bhagwan Ganesha was “detained” during the Ganesh immersion procession.

The entire police force has been on alert mode for the crowd during Eid-e-Milad. However, on the other hand, the idol of Bhagwan Ganesha was transported in a police van citing traffic and law and order concerns during the Hindu festival. Was it difficult to manage the crowd for Bhagwan Ganesha, or was this the result of the administration’s double standards towards Hindu festivals?

Is there a lack of security for Hindu festivals?

The question arises, when the government is so vigilant for Eid-e-Milad, what happened during Ganesh Chaturthi that the idol of Lord Ganesha had to be kept under police custody? This incident reveals a truth that the government’s attitude towards Hindu festivals is different. For the administration, ensuring a peaceful Eid procession involves every possible arrangement, but when it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi, Hindu religious symbols face scrutiny in the name of ‘law and order.’

Just think, Eid processions take place with full administrative support to ensure no inconvenience to Islamic believers. However, what do a Hindu family is taking the idol of Bhagwan Ganesha for immersion during Ganesh Chaturthi receive? The police, who seem to ‘control’ the religious rights of Hindus.

The truth behind the ‘arrest’ of Lord Ganesha in Karnataka?

A viral image during Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru shocked everyone, showing Bhagwan Ganesha’s idol placed in a police van. The image spread quickly on social media, angering people. They questioned what was happening. Did the Congress government in Karnataka “arrest” Bhagwan Ganesha as well? The incident took place in district Yadgiri of Karnataka. The police stated that the idol of Bhagwan Ganesha had to be taken to the immersion site in a police van for security reasons. But the question arises, if Eid-e-Milad processions can proceed without interruption under police security, then why not the procession of Bhagwan Ganesha?

Is this what “secularism” is?

Such incidents force us to think if this is the same ‘secularism’ that Congress governments claim. When barricades are set up for Eid processions, traffic is diverted, and police forces are deployed, then why does the idol of Bhagwan Ganesha have to be ‘arrested’ during Ganesh Chaturthi? Isn’t this the administration’s double standard?

There is no doubt that all religions should be respected. However, if the idol of God has to be ‘detained’ in the name of crowd control and law and order during major Hindu festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, then this is not secularism but discrimination.

Comparing Eid-e-Milad and Ganesh Chaturthi arrangements by Karnataka government

Eid-e-Milad and Ganesh Chaturthi are both religious festivals, but why is there such a big difference in the government and administration’s response? Isn’t there a crowd on the streets during Ganesh Chaturthi? Is there no traffic disruption during immersion? Then why are routes changed for Eid, and the idol of Bhagwan Ganesha is placed in a police van for Ganesh Chaturthi?

The police administration can shut down roads for Eid processions, but why does this become difficult for Hindu festivals? Was the Ganesh immersion procession so small that confining it in a police van was the only solution?

How long will this show-off continue?

Is the government’s ‘secularism’ only on paper or just for certain religions? The Karnataka Congress government has faced accusations of appeasement politics before. However, this incident has reinforced this perception. Comprehensive arrangements were made for the peaceful conduct of the Eid-e-Milad procession. On the other hand, the idol of Bhagwan Ganesha was ‘detained’ during the Ganesh Chaturthi immersion. This is not just an insult to religious sentiments but a clear indication of where the government’s priorities lie.

The real face of Congress government in Karnataka

The Karnataka Congress government has once again shown its true colours. While the administration is vigilant for Eid-e-Milad, the idol of Bhagwan Ganesha was detained during Ganesh Chaturthi. It appears that in Karnataka, the government’s priority is not the safety of Hindu festivals but rather restricting them. The religious rights of the Hindu community will continue to be violated till the time these double standards continue.

Now, the question to the government is whether they will genuinely uphold their ‘secularism’ or continue actions like ‘arresting’ the idol of Bhagwan Ganesha?