On Sunday, 15th September, a 23-year-old biker got killed after his motorcycle was hit by a car moving in the wrong direction on Golf Course Road near Belvedere Park, DLF Phase II in Gurgaon. The Police conducted an investigation on Monday and said that the man was on a motorcycle with a friend when the tragic crash occurred.

According to investigators, the event occurred at about 5.45 am on Sunday, when the deceased, Akshat Garg of Pochanpur in Dwarka, Delhi, was riding his motorcycle using all the safety precautions. He was wearing safety gear which included a helmet and gloves. His friend and coworker, Pradyuman Kumar, 22, was following him on another motorbike at a distance of about 100 feet away.

As per the report by Hindustan Times, the two men began their journey from different locations. Garg traveled from Dwarka and Kumar from New Palam Vihar and the duo intended to meet a group of riders in Ambience Mall after leaving DLF Downtown. According to authorities, after crossing the Sikanderpur-Cyberhub flyover, they neared a curve when a speeding Mahindra XUV 300 car emerged from the opposite direction. The automobile, which had a political party sticker on it, hit head-on with Garg’s bike, the police said.

“Neither the car driver nor Garg had any chance to avoid the collision. The impact flung Garg above the car, and his motorcycle was mangled beyond recognition,” the police said.

After the incident, commuters passing by gathered swiftly and emergency services were notified. The ambulance was called and Garg was immediately shifted to the hospital, however, the doctors declared him dead.

Garg’s friend, Kumar, attempted to help him. “There were two men in their mid-20s and a dog inside the car. Commuters apprehended them and handed them over to the police. Unfortunately, my friend became unresponsive within seconds after I tried to open his helmet,” Kumar said.

Kumar noticed that the car was driving in the wrong direction in the lane designated only for fast vehicles. “My GoPro camera, attached to my helmet, captured the entire accident. But, despite watching the footage, the cops did not take a copy of it,” he said. “Later, I found out the car driver was released from the police station,” he added.

According to Sandeep Kumar, the Gurugram police’s public relations officer, the driver was apprehended on the spot. “He was later identified as Kuldeep Kumar Thakur, 25, from Madhubani, Bihar. He lived in Ghitorni, Delhi, and owned a company that handles social media campaigns for elections,” Kumar said.

“He told police that he was returning from Palwal and was driving as per Google Maps which prima facie doesn’t seem right. He was later granted bail from the police station,” he said. On friend Kumar’s complaint, an FIR under the section of the Motor Vehicles Act, including 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 324(4) (mischief causing damage of over Rs 20,000), and 166 (compensation after a motor vehicle accident) has been filed.

Further probe into the case is underway.