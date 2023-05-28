On Saturday, actor Kamal Haasan shared his thoughts on The Kerala Story and declared that he opposes ‘propagandist films’. Now, the multilingual project’s director Sudipto Sen has responded to the Tamil movie star’s criticism by asserting that those labelling it ‘propaganda’ haven’t seen it themselves and are thus engaging in their own kind of propaganda and disinformation.

“Propaganda films I am against. It’s not enough if you just write ‘true story’ at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true, and that (the film) is not true,” Kamal Haasan said while addressing the media in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the IIFA Awards ceremony.

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi | "I told you, it's propagandist films that I am against. It's not enough if you write 'true story' just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true," says actor and politician Kamal Haasan on #TheKeralaStory pic.twitter.com/VSydksg1Z3 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

However, Sudipto Sen has come in defence of his venture and stated, “I don’t react to (such statements). Earlier I used to try and explain, but today, I don’t do that because people who called it a propaganda film, after watching it said it was nice. Those who didn’t see it are criticising it. In the same way, it was not released in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. These guys didn’t see the film so they think it is propaganda. There are very stupid stereotypes in our country. Life has to be black or white, they don’t know life exists in the grey.” while talking to Hindustan Times.

“If BJP is liking the film, that doesn’t mean it’s their film. Not only BJP, but Congress and any other political party, internationally in 37 countries, people are liking it. Even if they have a criticism, they are calling and discussing it with me. I don’t have any regrets about that. A person is indulging in propaganda by calling it a propaganda film without watching it and making his opinion. What else would the words be than hypocrisy or petty? I have stopped explaining to them,” he added.

Due to the constant promotion and advertising of the movie after its release, he is presently being treated in a hospital for dehydration and an illness.

The Kerala Story which has become the second highest-grossing film of the year after Pathaan, was released in the theaters on May 5. The film has driven flak from Muslims, liberals and the opposition parties particularly Congress and the left alike since its trailer was released.

It was officially banned in West Bengal by Trinamool Congress but the government had to take back its decision after Supreme Court’s intervention. The people associated with the movie have also faced threats from radical elements of society.

It is produced by Vipul Amrutlala Shah and has Adah Sharma in the lead role and Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the supporting cast. The movie narrates the gut-wrenching story of Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Hindu girl who is converted to Islam with the help of her Muslim friends. She then married a Muslim and is manipulated into joining ISIS and ended up imprisoned in Afghanistan.