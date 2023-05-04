On Thursday, May 4, the Supreme Court wrapped up the petition filed by three women wrestlers after considering the fact that the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment.

The wrestlers who have leveled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are protesting at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since 23 April.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narsimsha, and Justice JB Pardiwala stated that the plea had been filed by the wrestlers seeking registration of an FIR against Singh. It noted that the purpose of the plea had been served with Delhi Police registering an FIR in the case.

Wrestlers petition | Supreme Court notes the purpose of the petition has been served as FIR has been registered and that security has been provided to wrestlers. SC says that we have closed the proceedings at this stage. SC says if petitioners wish for something else, they can… pic.twitter.com/irIqwLuZv8 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

The bench further offered liberty to the applicants to go to the jurisdictional magistrate or invoke the remedy under Section 482 CrPC before the Delhi High Court in case of any further problems. Senior Advocate Narender Hooda, the attorney for the petitioners, asked the court to keep an eye on the inquiry while taking into account the Delhi Police’s alleged behavior in holding off the action till the Supreme Court intervened. The bench, however, rejected this argument and stated that the petitioners were free to pursue other remedies.

“Keeping in view the conduct of the Delhi Police, I request the investigation to be monitored by either this court or a retired judge. Once it is disposed, the Delhi police will drag its feet”, the petitioner’s counsel urged. To this, the CJI responded by saying, “We have only said that we are closing the proceedings at this stage, confining ourselves to the prayers. We have not said that this is not worthy of being monitored. You can approach the Magistrate or the Delhi HC if there are any issues.”

The court further observed in the decision that the Delhi Police recorded the statement of the minor plaintiff on April 29 and the testimonies of four others on May 3 and that police are taking procedures to record their statements before the Magistrate under Section 164 CrPC. The order also included a statement from the police about the precautions taken to protect the complainants.

The Delhi Police was represented by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who informed the bench that security arrangements had been provided for the juvenile complainant in accordance with the court’s instructions. The Delhi police investigation determined that there is no perceived threat in relation to the six additional adult complainants, but security was deemed appropriate and has been provided.

According to the SG, three of the complainants are stationed at Jantar Mantar where they are conducting demonstrations against Brij Bhushan. Three armed police officers are also stationed there. The SG said that the case’s inquiry is moving forward.

The petitioners’ attorney cited media accounts of the altercation that took place between the Delhi police and the wrestlers at the protest site last night. The SG responded by stating that two party leaders went there with beds, which the police attempted to stop, resulting in an altercation. The medical exams, according to SG, disproved the claims that the cops were intoxicated. The bench informed the petitioners’ attorney that other matters were outside the petition’s purview because it had essentially been filed to get an FIR.

The Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court during the last session that it would file an FIR against WFI President Singh over the complaint of female wrestlers. Later, two FIRs were filed against him, the first under the POCSO Act on the basis of complaints from a young wrestler and the second on the basis of complaints from other wrestlers who are female.

