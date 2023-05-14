Sudipto Sen’s film The Kerala Story continues its dream run at the box office as the movie entered the Rs 100 crore club on Day 9 of its theatrical release on May 5. The Adah Sharma starrer earned Rs 12.35 crore on Friday (May 12), and Rs 19.50 crore on Saturday (May 13) taking its total to an impressive Rs 112.99 crore.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh shared an update regarding the box office collection of The Kerala Story as he stated that the film has become the fourth Hindi film this year to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

#TheKeralaStory is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Has a SUPER-SOLID [second] Sat, cruises past ₹ 💯 cr in style… The BIG JUMP was on the cards, given the trends… Biz on [second] Sun should be HUGE again… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr. Total: ₹ 112.99 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/unr9iCEFgj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2023

It is pertinent to note that the film The Kerala Story received strong objections from Muslims, liberals, and the opposition parties. It also faced multiple threats and bans in states including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered to stop its screening to ‘maintain law and order in the state.’ However, the makers of the movie have approached the Supreme Court against this decision. Despite the stiff resistance, the film managed to get good word of mouth and box-office collections. On May 12, the film was released in USA, Canada, and France.

Although The Kerala Story was scheduled for a theatrical release in the United Kingdom as well the screening of the film was deferred as the British Board of Film Certification (BBFC) caused a delay in giving age rating and classification to the film prior to its scheduled release.

The plot of the film The Kerala Story revolves around a Hindu girl, Shalini Unnikrishnan from Kerala who is brainwashed to accept Islam by her Muslim friend, gets married to a Muslim man, and goes to Syria along with her spouse where she is sent to ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and tortured there.