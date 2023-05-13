Saturday, May 13, 2023
The Kerala Story shows cancelled in the UK over a delay in certification by the British Board of Film Certification, Netizens outraged: Details

Netizens called out BBFC for failing to give the film a classification before its scheduled release date and even questioned freedom of speech in the UK. 

OpIndia Staff
The Kerala Story UK release
The Kerala Story poster
Sudipto Sen’s film The Kerala Story is continuing its phenomenal run at the Indian box office despite the controversies and efforts to ban the film. The Adah Sharma starrer was set to release in the United Kingdom on May 12, however, the films’s release has been deferred supposedly due to delays caused by the British Board of Film Certification (BBFC). 

The moviegoers were surely upset with the development as they expressed their disappointment on Twitter. In response to a tweet by one ‘DesiDiva’, Cineworld, a British cinema operator said that the screening of The Kerala Story has been cancelled as the film did not receive an age rating on time for the film’s release on May 12.

“Hi, we are sorry that the upcoming performances of The Kerala Story have been cancelled. This is due to the film not receiving an age rating in time for the scheduled release date, all affected customers will be contacted and refunded. Apologies for any disappointment caused,” Cineworld tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, the BBFC informed that The Kerala Story is still going through its classification process adding that the film will be available for screening in the UK after receiving age rating and content advice.

“The Kerala Story is still going through our classification process. Once the film has received a BBFC age rating and content advice, it will be available to be screened in UK cinemas.”

One Ravi Ladva wrote, “The #UK doesn’t get to lecture #India on free speech. The @BBFC decided not to give the #KeralaStory story a classification. Emails to customers without explanation. The hypocrisy of allowing multiple shows about various depictions of #ISIS – just not where Hindus are the victims?”

Another Twitter user named Malika pointed out that while The Kerala Story has been released in the USA, France, and Canada, the BBFC has yet given a certification. 

“A movie playing in local Canadian and American cinemas is not being given certification by  @BBFC. That is the state of censorship in the UK. Then they want to lecture others on free speech. For reference the movie is sold out in Toronto theaters,” Malika tweeted. 

One Adit who goes by the username (@ABritishIndian) called out the hypocrisy of the British government as he added that by delaying the release of The Kerala Story, the British government is demonstrating its “political madness”. 

“The brazen duplicity & hypocrisy of the British government continues to loom over us. #KeralaStory which was unjustifiably delayed preventing the release on the basis of unclear technicalities at first by the @bbfc is not releasing in the UK theatres this weekend. This is not political correctness but political madness demonstrated by the agency. As part of the #BritishIndian diaspora, we would implore @NadineDorries @SuellaBraverman & @RishiSunak to intervene & ensure this telling story is allowed to be broadcasted in British theatres to ensure we can prevent more of our daughters getting swayed by Islamists & turning into #ShamimaBegum,” Adit tweeted.

Meanwhile, “Hindu Genocide Watch” highlighted that the BBFC usually certifies a film in one watch which means in one day, however, in the case of The Kerala Story, the BBFC is apparently causing a deliberate delay in issuing the certification. 

While BBFC is yet to give certification to The Kerala Story, the film was released on 200 screens in the USA on Friday.

At the Indian box office, the movie, which had a relatively modest budget, proceeded to grow in momentum and managed to earn 81.36 crores in its initial seven days of release. It garnered 8.03 crore on its first day which was Friday. 

The film’s story revolves around the life of Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Hindu girl played by Adah Sharma who is brainwashed into embracing Islam by her Muslim friend, married a Muslim man, and escapes to Syria along with her spouse where she is sent to ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and is tortured there.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

