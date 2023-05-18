Following the remarkable success of ‘The Kerala Story,’ the film’s team has generously contributed ₹51 lakhs to the organization ‘Arsha Vidya Samajam.’ This dedicated organization works tirelessly and selflessly towards the noble cause of rescuing Love Jihad victims, reintegrating them into Hinduism and assisting in their rehabilitation.

In relation to this, the film’s actress Adah Sharma tweeted, “Deities live at a place where women are worshipped. A small step from our side, The Kerala Story team donates 51 Lakh to Aarsha Vidya Samajam an initiative of Vinjana Bharathi Educational & Charitable Society for the construction of an Ashram. This organisation has been working relentlessly & selflessly to rehabilitate our daughters who were converted in the name of love through radicalisation. Please join our movement by contributing generously & take a step to save our daughters.”

यत्र नार्यस्तु पूज्यन्ते, रमन्ते तत्र देवताः!



A small step from our side, #TheKeralaStory team donates 51 Lakh to Aarsha Vidya Samajam an initiative of Vinjana Bharathi Educational & Charitable Society for construction of Ashram 🙏🏼



This organisation has been working… pic.twitter.com/UO12vPENlQ — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 18, 2023

Adah Sharma said that Arsha Vidya Samajam is continuously working altruistically for the rehabilitation of the daughters, who were converted under the guise of love through radicalization. It should be noted that the intention behind the work of the organisation that received ₹51 lakhs donation by the team of ‘The Kerala Story’ is to promote and spread Dharmik awareness.

This organization has been working for many years in the direction of rescuing the girls who are tapped in ‘Love Jihad’ and bringing them back to their roots, also giving them respect in society and strengthening them mentally. Arsh Vidya Samajam is an educational institution, which aims at Panch-Kartavya (study, ritual, propagation, teaching and protection of Sanatan Dharma). This institute was born with the inspiration of Rigveda’s mantra ‘Krinvanto Vishwamaryam’, which means – make all the human beings of the world follow best deeds.

Recently, a victim of Love Jihad named Shruti mentioned how this organization saved her and assured her family that she had returned to Hinduism. Shruti explained that when she embraced Islam, it was a shocking decision for her family, and they couldn’t accept it. Their situation became difficult. However, when she decided to return home, her father still had doubts about whether she had truly abandoned Islam. But at that time, the spiritual leader of the organisation, Acharya Manoj, reassured her father and other family members that Shruti had indeed come back to Hinduism.

The Guru informed the family that Shruti regrets her actions and is also helping other victimized girls like her, guiding them out of darkness and taking them back into Hinduism. Acharya Manoj assured the family not to worry anymore and to hold their heads high because their daughter is doing good work.

It is worth mentioning that ‘Arsha Vidya Samajam’ believes in the guru tradition. ‘Arsha Vidya Samajam’ believes that the main cause of the rampant evil in the world today is the lack of awareness about Dharma among the youth. The organisation’s goal is to ensure that there is not a single person in the world who has never heard of ‘Sanatana Dharma.’

‘Arsha Vidya Samajam’ mainly teaches 4 main courses- Adhyatma Shastram, Arsha Yoga Vidya, Indian Culture and Vidyarthi Naipunya Varga. Along with this, the Gurus also introduce different religions and tell people about the differences between them by comparing them with one another.