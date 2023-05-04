Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story is all set to release in theatres on 5 May 2023. The movie tells the story of ‘ISIS brides’ from Kerala, women from the state who had joined ISIS and married ISIS terrorists in Syria, including Hindu and Christian women who had converted to Islam. The opposition particularly the left and the Congress, and Islamist groups, have been attempting to delegitimize the movie.

They labelled it as propaganda cinema and tried to prevent its screening. However, the film has asserted to shed light on the experiences of countless Kerala girls who were coerced into becoming Muslims and wound up in territories under the occupation of ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) or IS (Islamic State).

Now, in a recent development, ABP News interviewed multiple victims of the Islamic conversion factory that operates in the southern state in order to uncover the truth about the horrific and grave problem.

Shruti, a Brahmin and native of Kasargod was one of these females. She said that she was brainwashed by her Muslim friends to convert to Islam, and asserted that the movie Kerala Story is factual.

She went to college to pursue her graduation where she was befriended by other Muslim students. However, this was neither an organic nor innocent association as they had a nefarious agenda behind forming the relationship which soon came to fruition.

She was brainwashed, converted to Islam, and given the name Rahmat. She conveyed that everything portrayed in the trailer of “The Kerala Story” is factual.

She recounted her startling tale in the interview. “Everything the girls are claiming in the movie (The Kerala Story) is true. I also changed my religion ten years ago after being misled. I am from a Brahmin family and converted to Islam because I was brainwashed as well,” she disclosed.

“Muslims made up the majority of the graduation class who influenced me about Islam. They often discussed Hinduism with me. They questioned our religious practices and I had no idea how to respond to them. I had some knowledge due to television series like Om Namah Shivay and Jai Hanuman, but they had so many inquiries that I was unable to address them all and they took advantage of this opportunity,” she informed.

According to Shruti, her Muslim friends used to make fun of Hinduism. “They mocked our festivals and alleged that our festivities happen only to bring boys and girls together. They argued that in the temples, where celebrations are held, males take advantage of females.”

They left no stones unturned to sow the seeds of doubt in her mind. “They used to link the occurrences of physical contact with our events and interpret Hinduism improperly. As a result, I began to wonder a lot about the truth.”

She was lied to by her Muslim acquaintances that such instances are unheard of in Islam. “They remarked that boys and females sit in different sections and the veil ensures the safety of girls. They placed the highest priority on their religion and believed that Islam is the only true ideology.”

She observed that they were very good at manipulating others. “They used to express their thoughts in a way that even the listener took their arguments to be valid.”

Notably, The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, also chronicles how a young Hindu girl named Shalini Unnikrishnan converted to Islam with the help of her Muslim companions, married their co-religionist and fled to an ISIS-controlled area with her spouse.