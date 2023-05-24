Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Allowing cow slaughter to conversions, here are three anti-Hindu demands that Amnesty India, with links to radical Islamists, has made from Congress in Karnataka

Amnesty International and its Indian chapter have a history of anti-Hindu and anti-India activities. In a report published in OpIndia in 2019, the connections between Amnesty International India, the British government, and radical Islamists were exposed.

On May 23, Amnesty India, a dubious organisation that closed its office in India after multiple agencies started probing against it over allegations of FCRA violation, released a list of anti-Hindu “demands” for the newly-elected Congress Government in Karnataka. In their demands, they have called to remove the hijab ban in schools, allow cow slaughter and take action against Hindus who boycott Muslim shops.

In a series of tweets, Amnesty India called on Karnataka Congress to take “three priority actions” to uphold “human rights”.

In its first demand, Amnesty India asked to revoke the ban on women wearing hijab in educational institutes. They claimed, “The ban forces Muslim girls to choose between their rights to freedom of expression and religion, and their right to education, hindering their ability to meaningfully participate in society.”

Notably, every educational institute, be it a government or private, has a definite dress code, especially when it comes to schools. It all started in Karnataka in December 2021 when a group of Muslim girls started wearing hijabs in classrooms. When stopped, they protested against the government. As an after-effect, the government issued guidelines prohibiting religious attire in educational institutes in the state.

The Muslims protested against the notification and approached a court that upheld the government’s decision to ban hijab in classrooms. Currently, the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court. By placing such a demand, the defunct Indian chapter of Amnesty International is attempting to meddle with a sub-judice matter that can be seen as an attempt to influence the outcome at the apex court.

Amnesty India in its second demand asked for a review of the Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 and the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022. In other words, Amnesty India has demanded to allow cow slaughter in Karnataka and let the anti-Hindu forces run conversion rackets (grooming jihad) in the state.

Amnesty India claimed that a ban on slaughter and religious conversions can be “misused and weaponised against minorities”. The tweet read, “Review and repeal discriminatory provisions in the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 and the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, which can be misused and weaponized against minorities.”

Furthermore, Amnesty India called for action against Hindus who boycott Muslim vendors. It said, “Ahead of the state elections, calls for economic boycott and violence against Muslim people were made with impunity. Ensure accountability for such advocacy of hatred and end hate crimes that are motivated by religious and caste-based discrimination.” Interestingly, there have been several reports where Muslims have called for boycotting Hindu businesses but Amnesty never called it a “hate speech”.

Amnesty India categorically failed to call out the hate-filled actions of the Islamists in India. For example, though it condemned the murder of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the organisation did not mention even once that it was a communal murder done by two Islamists. They did not name the accused arrested by the police in their reaction to the horrifying incident.

Crimes of Amnesty

Amnesty International and its Indian chapter have a history of anti-Hindu and anti-India activities. In a report published in OpIndia in 2019, the connections between Amnesty International India, the British government, and radical Islamists were exposed. The organisation has a history of meddling with the internal affairs of India. It has constantly been trying to falsely project India as a violator of human rights and the ‘oppressor’ of Muslims.

Amnesty India and its former head Aakar Patel kept peddling blatant lies and fake news to portray India negatively. It also campaigned for the arrested Urban Naxals in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. Therefore, its actions are clearly tantamount to foreign interference in the domestic issues of India, and it is only appropriate that strict action is taken against it.

There is an ongoing investigation against Amnesty in India. In October 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 1.54 crore of Amnesty International India under the anti-money laundering law for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act making the total attached assets worth over 21 crores. “A provisional order for attachment has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). With this attachment, the total attachment now stands at Rs 21.08 crores”, the ED said.

According to the reports, the order has been issued against the so-called NGO trust named Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT), in connection with a case involving an alleged breach of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The ED issued a statement that the organization carried out NGO activities in the guise of services export and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to escape the FCRA laws.

