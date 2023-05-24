TMC, AAP, CPI, CPIM to ‘boycott’ new Parliament building inauguration, Congress may be on the same path: Here is what the parties are saying

Ahead of the inauguration of the new parliament building on May 28, several political parties have decided to ‘boycott’ the event contending that it should have been done by President Droupadi Murmu rather than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among the parties ‘boycotting’ the event are the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (CPI), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Communist Party of India (Marxist). Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal-United (JDU) are also unlikely to attend the event as they raised objections over inaugurating the new parliament building on the birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar.

Announcing the party’s decision, TMC Derek O’Brien tweeted, “Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules — it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out.”

Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules – it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that



For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 23, 2023

CPI General Secretary D Raja has also said that his party will not attend the mega event.

CPI secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam took to Twitter to express his objection to the inauguration event being held on Veer Savarkar’s birth anniversary and wrote, “How can we associate with such an endeavour that sidelines the @rashtrapatibhvn of India and link itself with the memory of Savarkar? Those who cherish the values of @parliamentary democracy and secularism can only keep away from this majoritarian adventurism.”

How can we associate with such an endeavour that sidelines the @rashtrapatibhvn of India and link itself with the memory of Savarkar ? Those who cherish the values of @parliamentary democracy and secularism can only keep away from this majoritarian adventurism. — Binoy Viswam (@BinoyViswam1) May 23, 2023

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Azad announced his party’s decision on Twitter as he wrote, “Not inviting Her Excellency the President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu ji to the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament House is a gross insult to her. This is an insult to the Dalit tribal and deprived society of India. @AamAadmiParty will boycott the inauguration program in protest against Modi ji not inviting Her Excellency the President.”

संसद भवन के उदघाटन समारोह में महामहिम राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मूर्मू जी को आमंत्रित न करना उनका घोर अपमान है।

ये भारत के दलित आदिवासी व वंचित समाज का अपमान है।

मोदी जी द्वारा महामहिम राष्ट्रपति को आमंत्रित नही करने के विरोध में @AamAadmiParty उदघाटन कार्यक्रम का बहिष्कार… — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 23, 2023

In a Tuesday tweet CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury termed the ‘bypassing’ of the President as ‘unacceptable’ as he wrote, “Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: “There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses…”

Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration.

Unacceptable.

Constitution Art 79: “There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses…” — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 23, 2023

Meanwhile, JDU leader KC Tyagi has said that his party stands with the opposition over the issue.

Moreover, the Congress party has also objected to the inauguration of the new parliament building by PM Modi, however, it is unclear whether the party will attend or ‘boycott’ the May 28 event.

In a series of tweets posted on May 22, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge argued that the President is the highest constitutional authority adding that President Murmu represents the government, the opposition, and every citizen alike. Kharge further stated that the inauguration of the parliament building by the President would symbolize the government’s commitment to democratic and constitutional values.

She alone represents government, opposition, and every citizen alike.



She is the First Citizen of India.



Inauguration of the new Parliament building by her will symbolise Government’s commitment to Democratic values and Constitutional propriety.



3/4 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 22, 2023

Interestingly, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday posted a series of tweets addressing the issue wherein he accused the Congress party of lacking national spirit and sense of pride in India’s progress as he reminded that on October 24, 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurated the parliament annexe and on August 15, 1987, PM Rajiv Gandhi ingrate the parliament library.

“They should feel better if they remember Oct 24, 1975, the day when Smt Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe! Or August 15, 1987, when Sh Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of the Parliament Library!,” Puri tweeted.

They should feel better if they remember Oct 24, 1975 the day when Smt Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe! Or August 15, 1987 when Sh Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of the Parliament Library! — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 23, 2023

Notably, PM Modi will on May 28 dedicate to the nation the newly-constructed Parliament building. This comes after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met the Prime Minister on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.