Agastya Chauhan, a well-known YouTuber, and motorcyclist, died on his way back to Delhi while trying to ride his Kawasaki Ninja superbike at a speed of 300 kph on the Yamuna expressway on Wednesday. Agastya Chauhan had over 12 lakh YouTube subscribers and a large fan base among the youth.

The accident, which was caught on camera, occurred when Agastya’s Kawasaki bike collided with a road divider. According to media reports, he lost control of his bike after hitting the divider and suffered fatal head injuries. The collision was so severe that Agastya’s helmet was totally shattered after the accident.

A TOI report says that Agastya Chauhan and one of his friends may have started a bike race from the Jevar toll plaza, which led to the deadly accident.

Although one of Chauhan’s family members reportedly alleged that it was a ‘hit and run case’ and that the YouTuber was hit by a speeding truck from behind, DSP (Khair area) Rakesh Kumar Sisodia said that no complaint has been lodged by the family. Police also said that CCTV footage and Chauhan’s helmet camera are being analyzed to confirm the actual cause of the accident.

Agastya’s body was taken into custody by the Tappal police station in the Aligarh district. His body was taken to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida for a post-mortem. Following the post-mortem, the dead body was handed over to the family of Agastya Chauhan.

Following the accident, Aligarh Police urged motorists to drive cautiously and avoid overspeeding. Agastya was booked earlier this year for violating several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act while doing dangerous stunts on city roads in Dehradun. According to TOI, Agastya was also one of the 12 bloggers identified by Dehradun police for jeopardizing public safety with their bike stunts.