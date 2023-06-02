Friday, June 2, 2023
Updated:

140 weapons surrendered from across Manipur after Amit Shah’s visit

The positive development came after the Home Minister, on the last day of his four-day visit to the State addressed a press conference in Imphal appealing to all sections in violence-hit Manipur to maintain peace, hold discussions and promote harmony as well as surrender their weapons to the police. 

After the appeal made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Manipur, the State police on Friday said that a total of 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places across the State. 

Among the surrendered weapons include SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, local made pistol, stun gun, modified rifle, JVP and a grenade launcher, the Manipur Police said. 

Police said that situation is “normal” in most districts and curfew has been relaxed for 12 hours (between 5 am and 5 pm) in Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur; eight hours (between 8 am and 4 pm) in Jiribam; seven hours (between 5 am and 12 pm) in Thoubal and Kakching; 10 hours (between 5 am and 3 pm) in Churachandpur and Chandel; eight hours (from 6 am to 2 pm) in Tengnoupal; 11 hours (from 6 am to 5 pm) in Kangpokpi; and 12 hours (from 6 am to 6 pm) in Pherzawl. 

“There is no curfew in Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Ukhrul and Kamjong,” the police added. 

The positive development came after the Home Minister, on the last day of his four-day visit to the State addressed a press conference in Imphal appealing to all sections in violence-hit Manipur to maintain peace, hold discussions and promote harmony as well as surrender their weapons to the police. 

Shah had warned that strict action would be taken against those found possessing weapons during the combing operation by the police. 

He had also appealed to the people of Manipur to not to pay heed to rumours and to maintain peace. On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government, the Home Minister had also expressed deep condolences to the families of those killed in Manipur violence. 

“The violence between two groups started in Manipur on April 29 after a decision given by the court. For the last six years, Manipur has been free from bandh, blockade, curfew and violence and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the double-engine government of Manipur has achieved unprecedented progress in all parameters of development in the state,” he said. 

He added that over the past six years are the years of development and peace in the history of Manipur. 

“A number of initiatives have been taken including opening central institutions in the region, strengthening the infrastructure, bringing industrial investment, making Manipur education and sports hub of the Northeast by smoothly running the educational institutions,” Shah had said on Thursday. 

He had also said that a judicial commission would be set up under the chairmanship of the retired Chief Justice of the High Court to investigate the Manipur violence and that a peace committee would also be constituted under the chairmanship of the Governor of Manipur, in which representatives of all sections would be included. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

