After a strong start at the box office, the controversial film Adipurush saw a sharp decline in box office numbers on the fourth day. Experts believe it is because of the negative reactions on social media. The film has been criticized extensively due to the dialogues, poor VFX, and changes in the actual storyline of Ramayana done by the makers. So far, the film has reportedly grossed over Rs 340 crore worldwide in the opening week. However, the film fell flat on the fourth day at the box office.

On June 19, the film managed to earn only Rs 20 crore in India. The total collection in India for the 600-crore budget film stands at Rs 241 crore. Total occupancy on the third day, i.e. June 18 (Sunday), was reportedly 61.75%. Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush saw the biggest pan-Indian opening of 2023 on day-1, leaving behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which made Rs 57 crore on the opening day.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh pointed out that negative word of mouth played a role in the film’s downfall. He wrote, “THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY… After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday. #Hindi version. #India biz.”

After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday.#Hindi version. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/HJT4hHT80u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2023

Controversies around Adipurush

The film Adipurush saw a severe backlash from the day the teaser was released. The makers postponed its release day by claiming they would make necessary changes to meet the viewers’ expectations. However, things did not work out for the team as planned. The Hindi version of the film was clouded with criticism due to poor dialogue writing and crass language used by religious characters.

Furthermore, the viewers were flabbergasted by the changes made by the makers in the storyline. The poor quality VFX of the film, blatantly copying Hollywood themes, made the situation worse. Due to the criticism, the makers have now decided to change a few dialogues. Still, as the days pass by, more issues are being highlighted by the netizens making it virtually impossible for the film to make a notable comeback.

