Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has sought security from the Mumbai Police after facing heavy criticism and trolling from the people over the dialogues in the movie.

As per reports, Muntashir has submitted an application with Mumbai Police stating that he pertains a security risk. The Mumbai Police are reportedly investigating the alleged security threats.

Mumbai Police provides security to dialogue writer of #Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir after he sought a security cover citing a threat to his life. Police say that they are investigating the matter.



Popular lyricist Manoj Muntashir has been receiving a lot of criticism and condemnation over the uncouth dialogues in the Adipurush movie.

People have been outraged because Ramayana characters are shown uttering loutish, indecent dialogues in the movie.

Muntashir had tried to defend the dialogues, saying the movie was not exactly Ramayana but an adaptation, and the dialogues were written keeping in mind the modern young audience.

However, his excuses fail to placate the public, and thousands of social media posts condemned the dialogues, especially those attributed to Lord Hanuman.

Following widespread outrage, the movie makers announced that they would change the controversial dialogues immediately. Following public outrage and dissatisfaction over cheap VFX and complaints of distasteful visual depictions of beloved religious characters, many prominent politicians and influencers have condemned the movie.

The movie has raked in Rs 340 crores in 3 days riding on the Ramayana hype.