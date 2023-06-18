Gujarat, once again, showcased its resilience and disaster management capabilities as it bravely faced Cyclone Biparjoy. Despite the severe storm originating in the Arabian Sea and making landfall in the coastal districts of Kutch and Saurashtra, Gujarat’s advanced planning and proactive measures ensured minimal damage and, most importantly, zero loss of life.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, conducted an extensive aerial survey of the areas impacted by Cyclone Biporjoy in Kutch. The visit was aimed at assessing the situation and evaluating the extent of the damage caused by the cyclone.

During his visit, Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to Mandvi Civil Hospital, where he met with the individuals who had been admitted there. Additionally, he held a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other senior officials to discuss the response efforts and necessary measures to support the affected areas.

The purpose of Shah’s visit to Kutch was to review the conditions in the regions affected by the cyclone, as stated by a home ministry official. Following the aerial survey, Shah proceeded to Jakhau port in Kutch and Mandvi to gain a firsthand understanding of the impact on these areas.

Moreover, Amit Shah took the time to visit shelter homes and personally interact with the affected individuals. He also visited the Swami Narayan Temple in Bhuj, where he reviewed the distribution of food and other essential supplies to those affected by the cyclone. The visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah showcased the union government’s commitment to addressing the aftermath of Cyclone Biporjoy and ensuring that necessary support reaches the affected communities.

How Gujarat combated this calamity?

Gujarat successfully combated this calamity thanks to the key strategies employed by the state government, the involvement of various ministries, support from charitable and Hindu organizations, successful evacuation efforts, the preparedness of the medical and energy departments, and the restoration work that followed.

Gujarat’s government exhibited a steadfast commitment to proactive disaster planning, leaving no room for negligence or shortcomings. Every department, agency, district guardian minister, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel himself worked in unison, dedicating their full efforts to combat the storm. As a result, Gujarat successfully withstood the impact of a significant natural disaster, minimizing damage and protecting its inhabitants from harm.

Chief Minister Entrusted Responsibilities to Ministers

In response to Cyclone Biparjoy’s shift towards Gujarat, the government swiftly activated its disaster management protocols. On June 11, 2023, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a meeting and assigned senior ministers the responsibility of guiding planning and disaster management efforts in the coastal districts.

These ministers, including Rishikesh Patel, Praful Panseria, Kanu Desai, Harsh Sanghvi, Raghavji Patel, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Mulubhai Bera, Jagdish Vishwakarma, and Parshottam Solanki, promptly mobilized to their designated districts. Their unwavering commitment was evident as they remained on-site throughout the ordeal.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi actively engaged with the affected population, constantly assessing the situation, maintaining communication with authorities, and persisting with work even in the face of heavy winds and rain. Minister of State for Education Praful Panseria independently contributed to the relief efforts. Rishikesh Patel demonstrated commendable leadership and coordination in overseeing the district of Kutch. Together, these ministers demonstrated their utmost dedication and spared no effort in fulfilling their responsibilities.

Charitable and Hindu Organisations extended support

During this critical period, charitable institutions and Hindu temples extended their support. Organisations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad-Bajrang Dal have consistently demonstrated their unwavering commitment during times of disaster, selflessly serving the community.

This time was no exception as they continued their dedicated service. The BAPS and other Hindu religious institutions also remained actively involved, providing assistance in various areas, including arranging provisions of food and water for migrants and participating in advance preparations. Collaboration and unity were evident as everyone worked together, leaving no aspect unaddressed.

Evacuation efforts safeguarded 1 lakh people

Following Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s meeting, a remarkable evacuation effort took place, relocating over 108,000 individuals residing in high-risk areas. This mass migration in such a short span of time is an impressive feat. During the evacuation process, special attention was given to the well-being of pregnant women, ensuring they faced no hardships through organised initiatives. Additionally, in cases where people became trapped despite evacuation, they were promptly rescued through airlift operations.

To effectively address the storm’s impact, a total of 19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed across nine coastal districts of Gujarat, namely Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Rajkot, and Valsad. Furthermore, 12 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were assigned to seven coastal districts, including Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, as well as Patan-Banaskantha, with an additional SDRF team stationed in Surat.

Vigilant Medical Department

Before the cyclone struck, a comprehensive medical infrastructure was established in the potentially affected regions, with a total of 1,005 medical teams actively operating. The allocation included 504 ambulances, consisting of 202 ‘108 ambulances’ and 302 government ambulances, to cater to the needs of the affected population. Additionally, to ensure adequate healthcare facilities, a substantial number of 3,851 critical beds were arranged in the areas at risk. Furthermore, a total of 197 DG sets were assigned to these regions, enabling the provision of an uninterrupted power supply.

The health department took meticulous measures to secure an ample supply of medicines and logistics in the potentially affected areas. In all the hospitals across the impacted districts, diesel generators were installed to ensure uninterrupted functioning. Moreover, the Health Department compiled a list of pregnant women residing in the vulnerable zones, including their estimated delivery dates, and successfully relocated 1,152 pregnant women to safer locations, prioritizing their well-being and safety during the cyclone’s potential impact.

Ensuring animal welfare while saving people

To address the significant impact on the power supply caused by the cyclone, the energy department proactively took action. A notable total of 1,127 teams were deployed across 3,751 villages in 8 districts, with an additional 889 teams on standby, ready to address any power-related issues that may arise. Simultaneously, the forest department efficiently responded to fallen trees in the affected districts, deploying a comprehensive fleet of 237 teams for their removal.

Furthermore, comprehensive measures were taken not only to ensure the safety of the people but also to safeguard the well-being of wildlife, including the revered lions of Gir and other animals in sanctuary areas. A strategic deployment of 184 teams was carried out in the Lions Zone, focusing on rescue operations, swift response, and the clearing of fallen trees. Moreover, in the sanctuary area of Kutch, 13 operational teams and six special wildlife rescue teams equipped with necessary equipment were deployed.

Recognizing the importance of infrastructure restoration, the Roads and Constructions Department had readied 132 teams, equipped with essential machinery and equipment. This included 328 JCB machines, 276 dumpers, 204 tractors, 60 loaders, and 234 other necessary tools. These teams remained on standby in the potentially affected areas, prepared to promptly restore roads and buildings in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Constant oversight by Prime Minister Modi

Over the past three days, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has demonstrated unwavering dedication by consistently overseeing operations from the State Emergency Operation Center. With a vigilant eye on all situations, he has provided instructions to effectively manage the crisis. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting and personally engaged with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to gather updates on the preparedness as the storm approached the coast. Home Minister Amit Shah remained actively involved, closely monitoring the situation alongside the central agencies, which also played an instrumental role.

The Government of Gujarat adhered to the principle of ‘Zero Casualty’ and achieved remarkable success. Despite the severity of the storm, with its powerful winds and heavy rainfall, there was no reported loss of lives. The government’s prompt actions and efficient rescue efforts ensured the safety and well-being of the people affected by the cyclone.

Swift restoration work

Immediately after the cyclone’s intensity diminished, the restoration efforts commenced with full force. Within a few hours, a significant number of roads were reopened, and electricity was reinstated in numerous villages where the power supply had been disrupted. Despite the challenging weather conditions, repair work persisted, ensuring Gujarat swiftly resumed its normal functioning.

Gujarat has demonstrated resilience and resilience in the face of previous natural calamities. Once again, through meticulous planning, proactive preparations, and decisive actions by the government, the state effectively confronted Cyclone Biparjoy and successfully emerged from yet another disaster.

The cyclone moved ahead to Rajasthan

Following the impact of cyclone Biparjoy, the western districts of Barmer, Sirohi, Udaipur, Jalore, and Jodhpur in Rajasthan witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday morning accompanied by winds blowing at speeds of 50 to 60 kph. Jalore, Sirohi, and Barmer experienced the most significant effects of the cyclone, with heavy rainfall reported in these areas. The Meteorological Department issued an ‘orange’ alert for Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi, and Pali on Saturday. Fourteen trains passing through Barmer were cancelled, and two flights from Udaipur to Delhi and Mumbai were also affected.

More than 5,000 individuals from five villages near the Pakistan border in Barmer were evacuated to safer locations. The entire state was covered in clouds due to the impact of Biparjoy. Churu’s Bidasar recorded three inches of rainfall on Friday night, and strong winds of 62 kph were observed in many areas of Sirohi. Over the past 24 hours, Sedwa in Barmer and Mount Abu in Sirohi received the highest rainfall, measuring five inches each. Intermittent rain persisted in Sanchore, Jalore district since Friday night, leading to power outages in several villages. Bus and rail services have been completely suspended due to the cyclone.

Cyclone Biparjoy reached Rajasthan on Friday night, although its speed has decreased. The impact of the cyclone is expected to continue in the state until Sunday. Prior to its arrival, heavy rain caused flooding in low-lying areas of Jalore, Barmer, and Jodhpur, resulting in uprooted trees and electric poles in various locations. Factories in Pali have been closed for two days, and an orange alert for heavy rain remains in effect in Jodhpur on Saturday. In response, district collector Himanshu Gupta has instructed the closure of all educational institutions, coaching centres, gyms, tourist places, and summer camps in the district. Some areas in Jodhpur are expected to receive approximately 100 mm of rain on Saturday.