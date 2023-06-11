In a first, a group of prominent Indian-Americans from all over the United States have banded together to hold the Hindu-American Summit for Political Engagement at the US Capitol. The organisers have said that the Summit will be addressed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, among others.

The Hindu-American Summit, hosted by the recently formed Americans4Hindus Political Action Committee (PAC) in collaboration with over 20 other diaspora organisations, will be held at the US Capitol on June 14 to bring the Hindu community’s issues to the attention of the lawmakers.

Around 130 Indian American leaders from Florida, New York, Boston, Texas, Chicago, and California are attending the event to represent 20 Hindu and Indian organisations.

On Saturday, Dr Romesh Japra, the founder and chairman of American4HIndus PAC said, “Politically, we believe we have never faced discrimination and that we are doing well. But unfortunately, the tides are changing. I’m from California, where they now want to add caste to the list of discriminating factors.”

Hindu Americans, he asserts, are doing well across the country, but they are far behind politically. He stated that organisations such as Equality Labs and CARE are attempting to destroy Hinduism. It is notable that Equality Labs is a prominent anti-Brahmin activism group in the United States.

It is worth noting that the Seattle City Council in the United States passed Council member Kshama Sawant’s sponsored motion in February this year to designate ‘caste’ as a protected category under the City’s non-discrimination policy. With the passage of the resolution, Seattle became the first city in the United States to recognise ‘caste’ as a factor in discrimination. Hindu organisations and leaders warned that it would subject the community to further legal scrutiny.

“They are behind many of these (anti-Hindu acts). So we decided to gather all of the Hindu Americans, all of the leaders, all of the executive heads of the organisations, and come to Capitol Hill, to the powerhouses, the Congress, and present our case”, Dr Japra said.

Several other Congressional leaders, both Democrats and Republicans, are slated to speak at the conference alongside Kevin McCarthy, he said. McCarthy would deliver the keynote address, Japra said.

Dr Japra stated that the community is striving to establish the first Hindu Caucus, a group of lawmakers dedicated to preserving the interests of Hindu Americans in the House of Representatives.

“We are trying to form the Hindu Caucus, in which we will invite all of these political leaders, Senators, and Representatives to join,” Dr Japra said.

Dr Romesh Japra further indicated that Americans4Hindus would back and fund Congressional leaders who agree with Hindu values and principles and have the willingness to help the community and discuss Hinduphobia, Hindu hatred, and immigration problems.

American Hindu Coalition, American Hindu Federation, Americans for Equality PAC, Ekal Vidyalaya, Federation of Indian Americans, Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies, Hindu Action, Hindu Action PAC of Florida, Hindu PACR, Hindu Swyamsevak Sangha, Hindu University of America, Kashmir Hindu Foundation, Patriot America, Sewa International, US India Relationship Council, and World Hindu Council are among the organisations participating in this Hindu American Summit.

About American4Hindus PAC

The organisation has been operating as a non-partisan Super PAC and Hybrid PAC since October 2019 and recently became a Multi-Candidate PAC.

The organisation has endorsed and funded candidates who won in the 2020 and 2022 elections, including Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Devin Nunes, Darryll Issa, Troy Nehl, Pat Fallon, Dr Rich McCormick, Kim Young, Gregory Meeks, Michelle Steele, and Linda Sanchez.

Americans4Hindus intends to increase awareness about Hinduism and advocate for it while also recognising the Hindu community’s contributions to America.

In addition, the organisation aims to tackle the concerns of the Hindu community, such as Hindu hatred, Hinduphobia, immigration, education, the genocide of Bangladeshi Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits, and Indo-US relations.